Onsite Launches Kitchen Demand Control Ventilation-as-a-Service with up to 45% Energy Savings with Zero CapEx or Debt
Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Kitchen Demand Control Ventilation-as-a-Service to capture energy savings up to 45%DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Commercial Kitchen Ventilation is the single biggest user of energy in a food service facility. Commercial kitchen ventilation removes the heat and effluent from cooking for employee safety and preventing kitchen odors from spreading beyond the kitchen. Commercial ventilation starts with a minimum off two hoods suspended above the cooking appliances along with the necessary ducting and fans necessary to expel the heat and smoke outside. The air being exhausted has to be replaced by the building’s HVAC system or a dedicated Make up Air (MUA) that is composed of its own fans, ducts and heating and cooling depending on the local weather to condition the air. Traditionally commercial kitchen hood fans operate continuously at 100% of their design during the kitchen’s operating hours.
DCKV, in contract provides automatic and continuous control over the fan speed in response to the temperature and sensors that monitor cooking activity to save energy as high as 60%.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “Despite a good simple payback, it’s estimated that only .5% to 10% have adopted Kitchen Demand Control Ventilation. Although new building efficiency regulations will push the penetration further, the one thing holding it back when interviewing food service owners, “having the extra capital available is the biggest holdup”. But by utilizing Onsite’s Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite’s Energy Infrastructure Fund provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Maintenance and service is also included in the monthly fee. By removing the CapEx barrier means more restaurants and food service companies can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company to grow and expand.”
Fritz Kreiss added,” Onsite provides a complete suite of energy and water saving solutions for the food service industry from solar thermal cooling with 35%-50% energy savings to reducing the energy usage of your walk in coolers and freezers. With a network of installers nationwide, we look forward to reducing the energy spend and carbon footprint of the food service industry. Take advantage of our Energy-as-a-Service offering with zero debt or capital.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across the US and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
