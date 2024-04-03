Dinabite.ai brings a new technology to automate hospitality marketing

Innovative hospitality marketing app Easy to use app Dinabite, Marketing automation for hospitality

Dinabite is a marketing automation tool for Hospitality. It puts the best marketing tools in a single, easy to use, platform and uses AI to maximise results.

Dinabite allowed us to gather all our PR, campaigns and reporting in a single place. The level of expertise and manual input required to get great results is minimal, so it is a huge help for us” — Lucille L.