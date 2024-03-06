Emaar Splashes Dh96b on Two New Ultra-Luxury Residential Developments
Emaar Properties launches two ultra-luxury residential megaprojects in Dubai worth Dh96 billion, targeting the world's wealthy.
These new iconic Emaar developments epitomize the cutting edge of ultra-luxury residential environments globally.”DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai's real estate juggernaut Emaar Properties has pulled out all the stops with the launch of two staggeringly opulent residential mega-developments collectively valued at a jaw-dropping Dh96 billion ($26 billion). The twin ultra-luxury housing launches are Emaar's most ambitious and expensive forays yet into Dubai's white-hot premium property market.
The first of the two lavish projects is being billed as an "iconic master-planned community" that will offer an extraordinary 10,000 ultra-high-end villas and mansions spread across a massive 7 million square meters (70 million sq ft) of pristine land. With lush green sprawls, winding tree-lined streets, and serene waterfront vistas, the mega-development aims to redefine branded master community living at a whole new level of indulgence.
While sketching the full details, Emaar unveiled renderings showcasing a seamless blend of Arabesque architectural elegance and Mediterranean coastal influences brought to life through ornate domes, terracotta villas, and palm-lined promenades. Upscale amenities will include private parks, recreational clubs, gourmet restaurants, elite sporting facilities, and 24/7 concierge services.
Not to be outdone, Emaar's second marquee launch features six sleek, sculptural branded residential towers soaring into the Dubai skyline alongside ultra-luxury hotels, retail destinations, and immaculately landscaped gardens and courtyards. The glitzy new vertical city within a city boasts a striking contemporary design inspired by the flow of Dubai's wind-swept dunes.
Located just off the city's main Sheikh Zayed Road artery, the branded towers offer the utmost in lavish in-residence indulgences. From private lobby lounges, squash courts, and indoor swimming pools, to hyper-intelligent smart home automation and personalized butler services – no luxury has been spared in crafting the ultimate haven for the region's ultra-wealthy elite.
"We have left no stone unturned and set a new benchmark for premium living experiences in Dubai with these two developments," proclaimed an exuberant Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar's founder and vice chairman. "These sanctuaries offer palatial residences, world-class amenities powered by advanced smart home tech, ultra-luxury hotels, F&B, and retail – creating islands of indulgence that redefine super-prime living at a scale never seen before."
He added: "Our vision delivers uncompromising luxury, exclusivity, and sophisticated comforts tailored for those ultra-high-net-worth investors, entrepreneurs, and connoisseurs who expect nothing but the extraordinary."
Emaar is laser-focused on tapping into seemingly insatiable demand from the region's rapidly growing ranks of millionaires and billionaires seeking to invest in Dubai's high-end housing market or acquire ultra-premium second homes in the emirate. Indeed, a flood of wealthy investors from Russia, India, and other markets have descended on Dubai's luxury property scene over the past couple of years.
Maintaining the pristine conditions, pristine air quality, and ineffable comforts of such lavish residences will be critical to the luxury living experience.
With construction on the hugely ambitious twin developments slated to commence soon, Dubai's high-stakes quest to dethrone global markets like London and New York as the ultimate ultraluxury residential destination just got supercharged with a massive Dh96 billion investment from its homegrown real estate frontrunner.
