ADV Unveils Exclusive Pickleball Pro Bag: Redefining Gear Innovation
Revolutionizing the Pickleball Experience with Unprecedented Functionality and StyleWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADV proudly announces its foray into pickleball with the launch of its revolutionary Pickleball Pro Bag on Kickstarter this March. Crafted to complement any lifestyle, whether on or off the court, this bag sets a new standard in pickleball gear especially for the tournament player. Experience unmatched functionality and style with the first-of-its-kind Pickleball Pro Bag, featuring state-of-the-art materials and a sleek, minimalist design.
Building on ADV's proven success in tennis gear, this bag accommodates up to 10 paddles, has a dedicated ball gutter, quick-access sleeve, shoe compartment, and even a toiletry pocket. Its innovative design allows for easy packing, offering a full panoramic view of your gear while hung on a fence or standing up on the court. Constructed with military-grade durability, the Pickleball Pro Bag ensures easy access to essentials with multiple pockets, including a discreet zip pocket at the back. It’s been getting
The ADV Pickleball Pro Bag has been making waves in pickleball communities. Well known pickleball gear reviewer and influencer, Pickleball Will, said, “Finally a bag that fits my lifestyle no matter if I’m on court, off court, on the road, in the air, in the studio, it's got my back...literally”.
Beyond innovation, ADV is committed to giving back. With every purchase, five percent of profits are donated to support tennis and pickleball communities worldwide, starting with initiatives in Cambodia.
Be the first to get a Pickleball Pro on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/advtennis/adv-pickleball-bag-pro
Learn more about ADV: https://www.advtennis.pro/
About ADV:
ADV is a leading brand in tennis and pickleball gear, founded by designers and engineers deeply entrenched in these sports. Our products are born from a passion for excellence and a commitment to enhancing the player experience.
