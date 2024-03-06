ICON Technologies Expands Its Collection of RV Fender Skirts

The RV part supplier announces an expansion in its fender skirt inventory, offering a wider variety for RV enthusiasts.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICON Technologies Limited, a leading provider of RV parts and accessories,

is pleased to announce the expansion of its popular collection of RV fender skirts. The company now offers an even wider variety of sizes and styles to fit a wider range of RVs, all made from durable, impact-resistant ABS plastic.

“We are excited to expand our fender skirt offerings to meet the growing demand from RV owners,” said Mr. John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON. “Our new skirts are available in a variety of colours and styles to complement any RV, and they are all built to withstand the rigours of the road.”

ICON’s fender skirts are designed to protect the underside of your RV from the elements, while also improving fuel efficiency and reducing road noise. They are easy to install and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

In addition to the new styles and sizes, ICON’s fender skirts also offer the following benefits:

• Made from durable, impact-resistant ABS plastic

• Available in a variety of colors and styles to complement any RV

• Easy to install

• Limited lifetime warranty

"Our focus has always been on innovation and quality," said Loewen and added, "With this expansion, we aim to provide our customers with more choices and flexibility, ensuring they find exactly what they need for their RVs. It's about enhancing their experience on the road."

Customers can expect the same high standard of design and manufacturing that ICON Technologies is known for. The company's expertise in thermoforming and rotational molding allows for the production of top-tier RV parts that offer both durability and style. Additionally, ICON's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in its comprehensive warranty, generous refund and exchange policy, and efficient shipping and delivery services.

The warranty covers all products against defects in materials and workmanship for a period of one year from the date of purchase, providing customers with peace of mind. ICON's hassle-free refund and exchange policy ensures that customers are completely satisfied with their purchases, while the company's shipping and delivery policy guarantees timely and efficient delivery of products.

ICON Technologies services a broad range of customers, including OEM customers and RV enthusiasts across the United States. The company's products are available both online and through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Reflecting on ICON's 25-year history, Mr. Loewen remarked, "As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on providing innovative solutions and outstanding service. Our expanded RV fender skirt collection is a testament to this commitment."

For further information or to explore the expanded collection of RV fender skirts, visit the company’s online store at https://www.icondirect.com/, read insightful articles on the blog at https://www.icondirect.com/blog/, or call 1-888-362-4266 to speak with a customer service representative.

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada

Note to Editors:

ICON Technologies is headquartered in Winkler, Manitoba, and has been a leading provider of RV parts and accessories for over 25 years. The company prides itself on its innovative design, manufacturing excellence, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The recent expansion of the RV fender skirt collection is part of ICON's ongoing effort to meet the diverse needs of the RV community. For more detailed information or inquiries, please contact the company directly.

