According to a new press release, Cloudera, a data company specializing in trusted enterprise AI, has unveiled the next phase of its open data lakehouse on private cloud, aiming to revolutionize on-premises data experiences for scalable analytics and AI. With recent enhancements, Cloudera has become the sole provider offering an open data lakehouse with Apache Iceberg […]

The post Cloudera Introduces Next Phase of Open Data Lakehouse on Private Cloud appeared first on DATAVERSITY.