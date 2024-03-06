The Five Biggest Challenges with Large-Scale Cloud Migrations

The popularity of cloud computing continues to grow. In fact, research firm Gartner indicates that by 2028, cloud computing will “shift from being a technology disruptor to becoming a necessary component for maintaining business competitiveness.” It is estimated that as many as 90% of organizations in the United States are utilizing the cloud to some degree, with 47% pursuing a cloud-first strategy. With benefits such as greater scalability and flexibility, faster time to market, and better collaboration, it is not surprising that 48% of businesses indicate they plan to migrate at least half of their applications to the cloud within the following year.

Taking full advantage of cloud computing isn’t as easy as simply jumping on the growing bandwagon. Large-scale cloud migrations typically come with challenges to address. To reduce costs, ensure backend security, and maximize benefits, it is imperative that companies fully understand those challenges and take steps to overcome them. By having better insight into what to expect, they can develop a migration plan that dramatically increases their chances for success.

The Great Cloud Migration

Large-scale cloud migrations are defined by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as migrations that involve 300 servers or more. The number of servers involved isn’t the only factor that separates large-scale migrations from small-scale migrations. The amount of organizational transformation involved in a migration also plays a role in determining whether it is large-scale or small-scale. IDC reports that the rise in large-scale migrations is driven by operational requirements and digital experience (DX) priorities. Large-scale migration has now reached the point where OTAVA expects over 95% of businesses will use cloud computing by 2025. Another significant reason for the rapid growth in this market is cost savings. Guidehouse reports that with most companies focused on fiscal efficiency, cloud computing offers a way for them to avoid large capital outlays. A report by BCG indicates that migrating to the cloud can help companies slash their infrastructure costs by 15 to 40 percent on average.

At a time when cost-cutting and efficient operation are considered essential to business success, the significant savings offered by the cloud can be irresistible to businesses, particularly those in industries, such as the financial industry, that have been slow to adapt to cloud computing. Financial services companies that make the switch could gain a market advantage over slower-moving companies that still struggle with issues like data privacy and usage of legacy applications. Organizations may have to address some common challenges to make a successful migration and enjoy the many benefits offered by cloud computing.

Cloud Migration Challenges and Solutions

While there are many benefits to large-scale cloud migration, the process comes with significant challenges, including:

Legacy system integration. Several issues can arise when attempting to migrate legacy systems to the cloud. The system may not be optimized for cloud performance and scalability, so it is important to develop and implement solutions that boost the system’s speed and capacity to get the most from the cloud migration. Other issues common with legacy system integration include data security, data integrity, and cost management. The latter is often a particular concern because companies may also be required to pay for training and maintenance in addition to the cost of migration. It is imperative that companies develop a comprehensive, well-documented plan for integrating any legacy systems with cloud services before the migration begins. A well-thought-out plan will help prevent compatibility issues and maximize the benefits produced by the migration. Data migration and transfer. The risks of migrating data to the cloud include data security, data corruption, and excessive downtime, which can cost money and negatively impact performance. To optimize migration success and minimize downtime, it is vital for companies to understand the amount of data involved and the bandwidth necessary to complete the transfer with minimal work disruption. In addition, organizations need to know what specific data to move, when it should be moved, and in what order it should be moved. A detailed data migration plan can prevent data loss, mitigate corruption, and mimimize downtime. It is critical that companies are prepared to utilize data validation techniques during and after the cloud migration to identify if any data was lost or corrupted during the process. Security weaknesses. One of the biggest concerns companies have with migrating to the cloud is the security of their data. Migrating can expose new vulnerabilities that put data at risk. It can also make an existing weakness even more of a threat. As such, it is essential for companies to take steps to alleviate any data security weaknesses before the migration. Robust encryption, access controls like two-factor ID, and compliance measures will help keep data secure in transit and the cloud. Complying with privacy laws and regulations is another concern. For instance, it is imperative for healthcare organizations to secure sensitive patient data during and after a migration because a breach could result in regulatory issues, fines, and irreparable damage to the organization’s reputation. Resource management and scalability. Due to poor infrastructure and configuration, many companies cannot take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing. Often, companies fail to maximize the move from fixed infrastructure to scalable and dynamic cloud resources. This type of move requires serious consideration about building a cloud environment that meets today’s demands and can also scale to maintain optimal performance and reliability in the future. Failure to properly configure resources for immediate and long-term needs can lead to poor performance and higher costs if unexpected traffic surges occur. For example, a gaming company could migrate to the cloud to grow and expand quickly, but if it fails to configure its cloud auto-scaling features properly, it may suddenly be unable to meet customer demand. The selection of a proper cloud solution that offers seamless scalability is paramount. Skill gaps and training. Another cloud migration challenge is an organization’s lack of cloud computing knowledge. Providing regular and ongoing employee training on cloud architecture, deployment models, and best migration practices will help mitigate unexpected delays and costs that disrupt the migration and make the process more difficult and stressful.

While these challenges occur frequently, the good news is they do not have to negatively impact a company’s cloud migration. The simple solution is proper planning. Companies that address these areas before launching a large-scale cloud migration can prevent potential headaches and ensure a fast, seamless transition. This is accomplished by conducting a business needs assessment to align the company’s technology goals with current and predicted demand.

It’s critical to ensure compatibility between cloud services and legacy systems, understand data management needs, address security concerns, determine what resources are needed and how they can be managed, and develop an overarching system architecture that meets operational efficiency goals. By taking the time to plan out the migration properly, companies can transform a complicated endeavor into one that moves smoothly and allows a company to quickly experience a strong return on investment (ROI) through reduced hardware, labor, and power costs; an improved ability to scale and meet demand; faster disaster recovery, increased data security; and improved sustainability.

Proper Planning Increases the Odds of Cloud Migration Success

For most businesses today, the question isn’t “Should we migrate to the cloud?” but rather, “What should we migrate, and how soon should we do it?” Understanding the challenges of large-scale cloud migrations helps businesses develop better implementation plans and avoid some of the negatives frequently associated with the cloud, such as security risks and unexpected costs. Another key to cloud migration success is selecting the right cloud provider by companies strongly understanding their current and future business needs. With that knowledge serving as a foundation, they can better evaluate the scalability and flexibility of provider offerings and, more precisely, determine which best fits their needs.

It doesn’t have to be a case of “all or nothing” when evaluating a large-scale cloud migration. Many companies today are deploying hybrid solutions that allow them to place some services on the cloud (either a private or public cloud) and keep others on existing infrastructure. An approach like this enables them to benefit from the flexibility of the cloud while also getting maximum value from expensive hardware.