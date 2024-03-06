The powerful, Indigenous women fighting the climate crisis | International Women's Day Cool Earth spotlight
The sisters within native communities must be aware of their rights and should be equipped with tools to enhance their economic development”GLOBAL, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are 238 million Indigenous women worldwide.
— María Lopez OMIAASEC
Women play a crucial role in protecting the rainforest and fighting the climate crisis. Yet despite this, they are up against relentless obstacles, with many facing gender-based violence, discrimination and a lack of autonomy.
Recently the UN reported that 80% of those displaced by climate-related disasters are women due to the pre-existing socio-economic vulnerabilities.
If we are going to tackle the climate crisis, and keep rainforests intact, strengthening the leadership of women who live in the most challenging environments is vital.
Here are three ways charity, Cool Earth is supporting Indigenous women right now
Women and water
In many rural parts of the world, it is the responsibility of women and children to collect water. This means walking long distances through dense forest to collect from wells, springs and rivers.
Cool Earth’s WASH project, designed and delivered in collaboration with Indigenous communities in Papua New Guinea, improves access to clean water and sanitation. Currently, the project is providing access to clean water for 3,000 people across four communities and two schools in Sololo and Gadaisu.
Easy access to clean water takes the burden off women and children, saving hours each day when they would normally be walking long distances through dense rainforest to collect water.
Clean water also improves health, meaning less costly trips to hospitals. Health is expensive in Papua New Guinea and sometimes families have had to sell their rainforest land to afford treatment. Yet strong and healthy Indigenous communities are essential for maintaining resilient rainforests. If they go, the rainforests they live in will be next.
Nature Inspired Jewellery
From the Northern region of the tropical forest in Peru, AMARNO (Association of Women Artisans of the Northeastern Region) has dedicated over 15 years to revaluing the Awajún culture of their people through jewellery.
With the creation of necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and other items made from seeds of ancestral trees, they aim to improve the income of women in their community. Cool Earth actively supports this effort by supporting AMARNO’s presence at fairs, business conferences and national platforms to expand the reach of their work to more people.
“The sale of these products generates income, but each craft has the story of our members behind it. Each woman has a family and economic situation, it is not easy for anyone to start a business, but thanks to the fact that they buy from us, the mothers who have their children studying can support them or buy medicine when their families get sick”, explains Rosa Paukain, leader of AMARNO.
As María Lopez Mishecre, the president of our partners OMIAASEC (Organisation of Indigenous Amazonian Ashaninka Women of the Central Peruvian Amazon) states: “The sisters within native communities must be aware of their rights and should be equipped with tools to enhance their economic development”. And, AMARNO are supporting Indigenous women in Peru to do just that.
A world-first pilot, led by Indigenous women
Together with ONAMIAP (National Organisation of Andean and Amazonian Indigenous Women of Peru) and OMIAASEC (Organisation of Indigenous Amazonian Ashaninka Women of the Central Peruvian Amazon), Cool Earth co-created the World’s first basic income pilot for Indigenous peoples living in rainforests.
For the next two years, every adult in three communities in the Amazon rainforest will be receiving a regular income to sustain their needs.
The leadership of women in this project is vital as Indigenous women have oversight of the community as a whole, and are sensitive to the community's needs.
Backing female leadership for a more sustainable future
Every one of the 238 million Indigenous women around the world are tireless activists, fighting for a better future. Their deep sense of responsibility for future generations and the Earth stands out above everything, no matter what. Cool Earth stands with them, raising their voices. This International Women’s Day, and every day.
