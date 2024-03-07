Submit Release
Quantex Initiates $2M Seed Round after Securing Contract for $200M Trading Volume

After securing a $200M trading volume contract, in partnership with leading crypto apps and wallets, Quantex launches its seed funding round.

The support from our initial investors are a powerful endorsement of Quantex's vision. We are now eager to open our seed round and welcome new partners who share our commitment to user-choice.”
— Andrew Elkhoury, Founder of Quantex

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant boost to its mission of redefining the cryptocurrency exchange landscape, Quantex is proud to announce it has secured strategic investment, valuing the company at $8 million USD. This pivotal moment paves the way for Quantex's ambitious $2 million USD seed round, aimed at accelerating the development of its revolutionary trading platform that seamlessly integrates the benefits of both custodial and non-custodial exchanges.

Quantex has secured contracts that will ensure it receives over $200M in trading volume passing through the exchange, thus ensuring a large stream of revenue, which will ensure it’s budget, along with the company will continue to grow.

With a focus on security, scalability and user choice, Quantex is the only exchange that offers non-custodial swaps and a spot trading platform.

Quantex invites forward-thinking investors to join this round of funding and be part of a venture that stands at the intersection of technology and finance. This seed round represents a unique opportunity to contribute to a platform that promises to set new standards in the cryptocurrency exchange market.

The funds raised will be instrumental in enhancing Quantex's platform, scaling & growth operations, and expanding its reach to fulfil the growing demand for a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly exchange experience.

Interested investors and partners are encouraged to contact Quantex by opening a live chat or send an email to admin@myquantex.com to explore this investment opportunity further.

Andrew Elkhoury
User Choice inc.
admin@myquantex.com

