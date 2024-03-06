Tencent Cloud Empowers Indonesian Media Group to Deliver Revolutionary Experience with Super App TribunX

Jakarta, Indonesia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, in collaboration with leading multi-cloud expert Hi Cloud, today announced its partnership with Indonesia-based news outlet TribunNews to boost the TribunX Super App and roll out a groundbreaking news experience for its users. Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge solutions are front and center in this collaboration with Hi Cloud, which is leading the infrastructure for building the newly enhanced app.

The TribunX Super App is now part of an emergence in super apps that are now common in Asia. A super app is like a building made of bricks – one massive app made out of modular components, or mini-apps, that the user can use and remove as needed. First coined to describe Tencent's WeChat app, it serves as a one-stop location for daily needs, offering features such as food and grocery delivery, e-commerce, ride-hailing, digital payments, social media consumption, financial services, and many more within a single platform.

News Delivery Reimagined Through Cloud Technology

According to Gartner, more than 50% of the world's population will regularly use super apps for their daily needs by 2027. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's advanced cloud technology, the TribunX Super App aims to position itself as the go-to platform for digital news consumption. With already over 1 million downloads, the TribunX Super App offers a seamless experience by combining TribunNews' renowned news reporting with the contributions of Tribun Network's other partners, such as Tribun Video, its video news platform, and Tribun Jual Beli, its e-commerce platform for second-hand goods. This comprehensive platform integrates the latest news updates with a range of services, including real-time global news, video-on-demand (VOD), live video reports, ticket booking services, and a unique social networking feature called TribunMe, enabling users to connect with influential figures in Indonesia.

TribunX has access to Tencent Cloud's cloud video processing technologies to deliver an exceptional – sweet and simple – user experience. With features such as Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), Adaptive Bitrate, and Live Transcoding, users can enjoy a seamless, high-quality audio-visual experience regardless of their device or network conditions. Moreover, Digital Rights Management (DRM) adds an extra layer of security, making the super app a safe and trusted platform, while Tencent Cloud's Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) ensures fast and reliable access to TribunX's content across different regions, taking the super app users' experience to higher levels.

TribunX's All-Encompassing, Seamless and Efficient Transition via Tencent Cloud

TribunX has successfully implemented a mobile-first strategy with the support of Tencent Cloud, ensuring ease of migration and management, stability, security, and cost-effectiveness. Through Tencent Cloud solutions such as the Tencent Online Video Platform (TOVP), Tencent Cloud Object Storage (COS), and Tencent Cloud Database (DB), users can now tap into Tribun's years of content, as well as enjoy additional features such as live streaming, VOD, interactive video capabilities, and multi-screen support.

Jimmy Chen, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International and Managing Director of Southeast Asia, said, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Tribun on this transformative project that consolidates the news experience all over Indonesia. Our cloud computing solutions, coupled with Tribun's commitment to hyperlocal news and user-centric services, have resulted in an innovative super app that sets new standards in the news media industry. We look forward to the results and benefits of this groundbreaking project that keeps Indonesians up-to-date in news consumption in the digital era."

Dahlan Dahi, CEO of Tribun Network, said, "The partnership between Tribun and Tencent Cloud signifies a new era in news delivery, as we go full throttle in our digital transformation journey. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's expertise in cloud computing and its cutting-edge media solutions, we have created a super app that not only addresses the needs of our users but also provides a seamless and personalized news and media experience for a variety of other services."

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Tribun

Tribunnews.com is the leading online media platform in Indonesia, managed by Tribun Network under the parent company of Kompas Gramedia. In 1986, Tribun Network (formerly Persda (Pers Daerah) referred to as Regional Press) was used to manage regional newspapers namely Sriwijaya Post in Palembang, South Sumatra. First appearing as the Tribun Kaltim Daily Newspaper, the Tribun brand was introduced in 2003 by the Kompas Gramedia Group of Regional Newspapers in East Kalimantan and soon spread across the country. With more than 1,500 journalists from 34 provinces, the Tribun Network is widespread across Indonesia today, with a total of 66 news portals and 22 newspapers in the country.

Their tagline is Mata Lokal Menjangkau Indonesia, translated as Local Perspective National Reach.

Priding themselves on being 'Hyperlocal', they maintain a close presence to readers among the different provinces of Indonesia to remain relevant to their needs, and by delivering a local perspective, preserve regional values and perspectives throughout the country.

Tribun Experience - TribunX with the tagline "Menghadirkan Lokal, Menjadi Indonesia" translated to "Presenting Local, Becoming Indonesia" is born to deliver a thorough local experience across Indonesia. TribunX allows Tribun Network to build a new ecosystem of news, video, event production, and services such as a ticketing platform.

About Hi Cloud

Hi Cloud is a leading multicloud expert specialising in helping global enterprises transform their businesses through digital transformation. Powered by First Wave Technology, we are headquartered in Singapore and operate in Taiwan and Indonesia. We partner with the world's top cloud providers, including Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and CloudFlare, to deliver top-tier cloud computing solutions and services to drive innovation and foster business growth. Excelling in all things cloud, including Cloud Native services, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Data Analytics, Cloud Migration, and Big Data, we deliver the full power of the cloud, offering flexibility, agility, scalability, robustness, security, and cost optimization. Our customer-centric approach and cutting-edge solutions propel businesses to the forefront of their industries.

