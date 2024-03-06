NRF 2024: Free Expo Passes to Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific Now Available
Themed "Fast Track Your Success", NRF APAC 2024 showcases the latest retail solutions and a ticketed all-star conference with speakers from global brands like Coca-Cola, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Wesfarmers, Lotte, Hermes, Amazon, Mastercard, and more.
With a free Retailer Expo Pass, explore innovative retail technologies and enjoy an immersive experience at the trade expo, including:
- 300 exhibitors
- NRF APAC 2024 Opening Party
- NRF APAC Innovation Lab: A stellar showcase of the most visionary retail technologies, including AI, robotics and Web3
- Startup Zone: Spotlighting the newest companies with game-changing innovations and radical thinking
- Exhibitor Big Ideas: Featuring 24 panel discussions between the industry's brightest solution providers and their clients on solving retailer pain points.
"As the world's largest retail market, APAC is also the most underserved region in the industry despite state-of-the-art technologies and services," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director, NRF APAC 2024. "By extending NRF New York to APAC, regional retailers are poised to sharpen their competitive edge with the latest innovations."
"With so many esteemed speakers and a wide array of educational programs, retailers in the APAC region can change the game in their countries by exploring new possibilities and gaining insights from this really important retail event," said Alwyn Chong, Managing Director, LUXASIA Group, NRF APAC 2024 Advisory Board Member.
Expo floor booths are almost fully sold. Participating countries include Asia, Europe and the US. Secure your access pass via the online registration portal.
As the official airline, Singapore Airlines offers up to 11% discount on flight tickets to Singapore. Overseas participants can also enjoy a Travel Special up to 20% rebate from over 20 participating hotels when booking with Burnaby Solutions.
For more information, please refer to Annex 1 (Fact Sheet) or visit www.nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com
SOURCE Comexposium Asia Pacific
Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024