NRF 2024: Free Expo Passes to Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific Now Available

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is now accepting online registration for Retailer Expo Passes. From June 11-13 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, NRF APAC 2024, organized by National Retail Federation and Comexposium Asia Pacific, is set to become Asia's biggest retail event where retailers can access new ideas, innovative thinking, and valuable partnerships to stay ahead of the curve.

Themed "Fast Track Your Success", NRF APAC 2024 showcases the latest retail solutions and a ticketed all-star conference with speakers from global brands like Coca-Cola, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Wesfarmers, Lotte, Hermes, Amazon, Mastercard, and more.

With a free Retailer Expo Pass, explore innovative retail technologies and enjoy an immersive experience at the trade expo, including:

300 exhibitors

NRF APAC 2024 Opening Party

NRF APAC Innovation Lab: A stellar showcase of the most visionary retail technologies, including AI, robotics and Web3

Startup Zone: Spotlighting the newest companies with game-changing innovations and radical thinking

Exhibitor Big Ideas: Featuring 24 panel discussions between the industry's brightest solution providers and their clients on solving retailer pain points.

At an additional cost, retailers can enjoy special behind-the-scenes access to Singapore's cutting-edge stores and visit companies with innovative retail solutions at our Retail Store Tours and Expo Tours.

"As the world's largest retail market, APAC is also the most underserved region in the industry despite state-of-the-art technologies and services," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director, NRF APAC 2024. "By extending NRF New York to APAC, regional retailers are poised to sharpen their competitive edge with the latest innovations."

"With so many esteemed speakers and a wide array of educational programs, retailers in the APAC region can change the game in their countries by exploring new possibilities and gaining insights from this really important retail event," said Alwyn Chong, Managing Director, LUXASIA Group, NRF APAC 2024 Advisory Board Member.

Expo floor booths are almost fully sold. Participating countries include Asia, Europe and the US. Secure your access pass via the online registration portal.

As the official airline, Singapore Airlines offers up to 11% discount on flight tickets to Singapore. Overseas participants can also enjoy a Travel Special up to 20% rebate from over 20 participating hotels when booking with Burnaby Solutions.

For more information, please refer to Annex 1 (Fact Sheet) or visit www.nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com

