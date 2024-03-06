ANY.RUN Introduces Major Threat Intelligence & Phishing Detection Upgrades

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of an interactive malware analysis sandbox, announced its February updates. The platform significantly expanded its functionality by gaining additional phishing detection capabilities and extended coverage of both emerging and evolving cyber threats.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

ANY.RUN introduced Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup), a centralized repository of millions of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) extracted from the sandbox’s extensive database of interactive malware analysis sessions.

Unlike traditional threat intelligence, the TI Lookup portal offers users the ability to search by over 30 different fields which in addition to standard indicators, such as IP addresses, include command lines, registry and network activity, process, and other system data. This provides richer context and better insights into threats.

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐌𝐃 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ANY.RUN also integrated RSPAMD, an open-source email filtering system, to detect and flag spam, phishing attempts, and other potentially harmful content in emails. This integration enables users to study phishing emails on a granular level and pinpoint all the indicators of malicious activity.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:

ANY.RUN expanded its threat coverage to include a new generic rule for Discord grabbers, the detection of KitStealer, and Yara rules covering threats such as HAMAS, WhiteSnake stealer, ZLoder, CVE-2017-0199, and RaspberryRobin.

𝟐𝟔 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:

ANY.RUN also implemented 26 new signatures, including the detection of phishing through Squarespace Service abuse, a Mirai-based botnet, Gafgyt.DDoS, and a new backdoor called TheClient.

For more information about ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Lookup, please visit their blog.