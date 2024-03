ANY.RUN Introduces Major Threat Intelligence & Phishing Detection Upgrades

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of an interactive malware analysis sandbox, announced its February updates. The platform significantly expanded its functionality by gaining additional phishing detection capabilities and extended coverage of both emerging and evolving cyber threats.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž

ANY.RUN introduced Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup), a centralized repository of millions of Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) extracted from the sandboxโ€™s extensive database of interactive malware analysis sessions.

Unlike traditional threat intelligence, the TI Lookup portal offers users the ability to search by over 30 different fields which in addition to standard indicators, such as IP addresses, include command lines, registry and network activity, process, and other system data. This provides richer context and better insights into threats.

๐„๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐’๐๐€๐Œ๐ƒ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

ANY.RUN also integrated RSPAMD, an open-source email filtering system, to detect and flag spam, phishing attempts, and other potentially harmful content in emails. This integration enables users to study phishing emails on a granular level and pinpoint all the indicators of malicious activity.

๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž:

ANY.RUN expanded its threat coverage to include a new generic rule for Discord grabbers, the detection of KitStealer, and Yara rules covering threats such as HAMAS, WhiteSnake stealer, ZLoder, CVE-2017-0199, and RaspberryRobin.

๐Ÿ๐Ÿ” ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ:

ANY.RUN also implemented 26 new signatures, including the detection of phishing through Squarespace Service abuse, a Mirai-based botnet, Gafgyt.DDoS, and a new backdoor called TheClient.

For more information about ANY.RUNโ€™s Threat Intelligence Lookup, please visit their blog.