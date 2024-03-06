Explosive Growth Predicted : Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Set to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2031, Reveals AMR

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft cabin interior market garnered $22.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $38.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions in the global aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the active presence of market players across the region and an increase in the adoption of better and more efficient cabin interior systems by airlines in the region. For instance, in September 2022, HAECO Cabin Solutions, a business unit of the HAECO Group specializing in aircraft seating, interiors, and cabin reconfiguration based in the Americas and ANH Structure, Korea’s leading aerospace companies specializing in aerostructure and cabin interior, have reached an agreement to continue a partnership to serve airline customers with engineering services and associated kits in Asia. Moreover, the market growth is supplemented by factors such as a surge in the number of aircraft deliveries, increased use of lightweight materials in manufacturing aircraft cabin interiors, and a rise in the replacement of old aircraft across the region.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aircraft cabin interior market based on product type, aircraft type, class, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the Narrow Body Aircraft segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wide Body Aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, the economy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the business segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retrofit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global aircraft cabin interior market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Significant factors that impact the growth of the aircraft cabin interior market comprise the growing necessity for 16g seats for safety, the changing preference for greater passenger comfort, the expansion of in-flight entertainment systems, and the growth of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform. However, factors such as severe aviation restrictions on aircraft interiors as well as high-cost criteria for aircraft interior installation are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of low-cost carriers (LCC) in emerging nations is expected to create new growth opportunities for the aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

◼️The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global aircraft cabin interior market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which caused disruption in the aviation industry.

◼️However, the global missile aircraft cabin interior market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, as domestic air passenger numbers are returning to the pre-pandemic levels, particularly in developing countries such as China and Russia. Also, ICAO said that, in mid-2021 passenger numbers recovered globally to 71% of their 2019 levels (or 53% for international and 84% for domestic flights).