Shepard Fairey- Internationally Renowned Artist Visits Curiosity Invited Podcast

A fascinating story of a young man drawn to making art, and informed by an ever-growing interest in and concern for his world”
— David Bryan

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned artist, graphic designer, and political activist sat down with David Bryan on the Curiosity Invited podcast for a candid and far-ranging conversation. The result is a fascinating story of a young man drawn to making art, and informed by an ever-growing interest in and concern for his world and those who were forced to live without the advantages afforded a young man from the privileged suburbs of Charleston, South Carolina. The combination of talent, hard work, and commitment to a larger purpose – and yes, along the way, a few “favors” that helped Fairey get things done that he could otherwise not afford – resulted in so much of what Fairey is known for: Andre the Giant Has a Posse stickers; the Obey Giant brand and art; The Obama Hope poster; the We The People Campaign created to celebrate the American identity of so many of the people that former President Trump denigrated as being “less than American; enormous, beautiful, and moving murals… and so much more.

Fairey speaks candidly about how skateboarding culture and punk rock were important to his development. And from there moving along a path that began with “simply” making art and grew toward making art that moves the world. And ultimately evolving from “merely” communicating creatively to making his artistic expression about making a better world.

Shepard Fairey’s story is indeed fascinating. Some have called it “an American tale, ” an enormous success that comes from genius and perseverance. But with an adept interlocutor – of the sort we have come to expect from Bryan and his Curiosity Invited podcast – it becomes clear that Fairey’s commitment is so much more. Fairey’s art is an ongoing effort dedicated to inspiring others to live a life committed to creating a better, kinder and more just world. We urge you to tune in.

