Romantic Comedy "Verano No Miente" to Shine with Red Carpet Premiere in Atlanta, GA
Ernesto Santisteban is a world-class storyteller, and I’m so excited to have been able to bring this amazing film to the world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA — March 6, 2024 — The highly anticipated romantic comedy, "Verano No Miente," directed by Ernesto Santisteban and produced by Taylor Ri’chard, Jose Lopez, and Joseph Alban Vintimilla, is set to dazzle audiences with a red carpet premiere on March 11, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. The event will mark the simultaneous release of the film on Prime Video. The film is being distributed by Taylor Ri’chard’s company, REUX.
Film Details:
- Title: Verano No Miente
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Director: Ernesto Santisteban
- Producers: Taylor Ri’chard, Jose Lopez, Joseph Alban Vintimilla
- Lead Cast Members: Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, Pilar Tordera, Pamela Sànchez
- Distribution Company: REUX
Event Information:
- Date: March 11, 2024
- Venue: Silverspot Cinema, Atlanta, GA
Release Announcement:
- Release Date: March 11, 2024
- Distribution: Streaming on Amazon Prime
Synopsis:
In a countryside house nestled in the Ecuadorian Andes Mountains, Christine, a paralytic old woman, seeks solace in memories of her first love, Manuel. Years later, Christine and her daughter, Julia, orchestrate a plan to reunite two young souls at their countryside haven, hoping to relive love through their eyes. Julia, Angie, a literature student, and Santiago, an artist restoring religious art, embark on an unpredictable journey joined by peculiar characters like Su, an eccentric girl, Don Curador, an art professor, and an old man from Luxembourg.
Get excited for a great film as "Verano No Miente" unfolds its heartwarming tale on the red carpet. For media inquiries, interviews, or event credentials, please contact Alec Dawson. Don't miss this opportunity to witness love, laughter, and a touch of the extraordinary on March 11th in Atlanta, GA.
