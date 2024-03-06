Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,473 in the last 365 days.

Romantic Comedy "Verano No Miente" to Shine with Red Carpet Premiere in Atlanta, GA

"Verano No Miente" Movie Poster

Ernesto Santisteban is a world-class storyteller, and I’m so excited to have been able to bring this amazing film to the world.”
— Taylor Ri'chard
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA — March 6, 2024 — The highly anticipated romantic comedy, "Verano No Miente," directed by Ernesto Santisteban and produced by Taylor Ri’chard, Jose Lopez, and Joseph Alban Vintimilla, is set to dazzle audiences with a red carpet premiere on March 11, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. The event will mark the simultaneous release of the film on Prime Video. The film is being distributed by Taylor Ri’chard’s company, REUX.



Film Details:
- Title: Verano No Miente
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Director: Ernesto Santisteban
- Producers: Taylor Ri’chard, Jose Lopez, Joseph Alban Vintimilla
- Lead Cast Members: Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, Pilar Tordera, Pamela Sànchez
- Distribution Company: REUX

Event Information:
- Date: March 11, 2024
- Venue: Silverspot Cinema, Atlanta, GA

Release Announcement:
- Release Date: March 11, 2024
- Distribution: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Synopsis:
In a countryside house nestled in the Ecuadorian Andes Mountains, Christine, a paralytic old woman, seeks solace in memories of her first love, Manuel. Years later, Christine and her daughter, Julia, orchestrate a plan to reunite two young souls at their countryside haven, hoping to relive love through their eyes. Julia, Angie, a literature student, and Santiago, an artist restoring religious art, embark on an unpredictable journey joined by peculiar characters like Su, an eccentric girl, Don Curador, an art professor, and an old man from Luxembourg.

Get excited for a great film as "Verano No Miente" unfolds its heartwarming tale on the red carpet. For media inquiries, interviews, or event credentials, please contact Alec Dawson. Don't miss this opportunity to witness love, laughter, and a touch of the extraordinary on March 11th in Atlanta, GA.

Alec Dawson
REUX
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Romantic Comedy "Verano No Miente" to Shine with Red Carpet Premiere in Atlanta, GA

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more