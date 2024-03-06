BlueSky Wellness Announces the Termination of Amalgamation Agreement with Lucy Scientific Discovery
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LUCY)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Wellness Inc (Bluesky), a leading e-commerce health and wellness company with a portfolio of plant-based brands, announces that the Amalgamation Agreement with Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) dated September 12, 2023 has been terminated.
Despite collaborative efforts, the necessary capital needed to consummate the transaction has not been raised within the specified timeframe. Additionally, BlueSky acknowledges the recent market dynamics affecting Lucy Scientific, including a considerable decline in share price over the past six months.
BlueSky will actively explore alternative transactions to pursue its strategic objectives and ensure continued growth and success.
BlueSky is led by a team of seasoned CPG executives with experience at Fortune 500 companies, including PepsiCo, SC Johnson, General Mills and Robert Half and have built and exited a number of successful cannabis, hemp and psychedelic companies over the last decade. BlueSky’s unique suite of marketing capabilities, brand-building prowess and a highly-skilled team with extensive relationships within the Canadian cannabis and the broader CPG industry are poised for continued growth.
For more information please contact Info@blueskywellness.com
