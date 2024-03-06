DJ Bander is Interviewed on Top Rated Apple Podcasts to Share Investment Strategies

DJ Bander

Proven portfolio advisor and expert in commercial real estate and global markets to provide regular advice about acquiring capital

“I decided to do this podcast tour to share my financial knowledge with a larger global audience base.” ” — DJ Bander

DJ Bander, a renowned composer, producer, and financial thought leader, has begun being interviewed on top-rated financial podcasts to share his strategic investing secrets for the stock market and commercial real estate (CRE). DJ Bander, who is simultaneously engaged in a respected career in the music industry, is speaking to audiences about investments, real estate, and the road he traveled to grow his label, CRE holdings, and successful digital marketing agency to a near eight figure portfolio.

The first podcast interview was with Brandon Elliott’s Ready. Set. Go. Real Estate Investing Podcast. The discussion centered on how DJ Bander utilized refinancing and acquired capital to build his portfolio. His market knowledge and proven business experience have resulted in expanding his commercial real estate holdings. He grew his capital management portfolio while strategically diversifying his media agency investments with both short- and long-term instruments. “I was impressed with the caliber of questions from an obviously financially savvy host," said DJ Bander. He explained, “I decided to do this podcast tour to share my financial knowledge with a larger global audience base.”

The second podcast, which is upcoming on the Real Estate Investor Podcast with Gary Lipsky, will feature Bander discussing commercial real estate and how to build family wealth through creative, tactical portfolio decisions. Lipsky is known for inviting real estate experts with a point of view and “best-in-class" industry knowledge and investment practices.

On the third upcoming interview, on the Millionaires Unveiled Podcast with Jace Mattinson, Bander’s discussion will focus on “everyday millionaires,” and offers insights into their successful vision and inspiration that led to ultimate financial success. The host invites experts to thought-provoking discussions on their investing strategies and how performance portfolios are curated and grown. Listeners can learn about the best strategies and receive tangible advice on how to take advantage of the twists and turns of the markets.

Amy Farina, Lead Journalist for EDM House Network, also interviewed Bander on her Drop Bass Not Bombs Podcast, which covers the music business. The interview covered Bander’s producing success and his efforts to make the world a better place. Bander shares his life experience and entertains with stories about recording and touring. The insightful interview is perfect for audiences looking for the inside track to all things music. “I thoroughly enjoyed my interview with Amy,” reflects DJ Bander. “I’ve always appreciated the support from EDM House Network since the beginning of my career.” The popular electronic music magazine was responsible for some of the earliest promotions of DJ Bander’s music. Bringing everything full circle, this career encompassing interview is expected to be released soon on this Apple Podcasts top-rated show.

DJ Bander is a producer, investor, and owner of Bander Productions. He has achieved success as a composer, recording artist, capital manager, and marketing guru. His personal sound brings together a wide array of influences such as Moby, Vangelis, Eliot Golden, Kaskade, and Markus Schulz. His career has included working as a music editor on the blockbuster film Day After Tomorrow. DJ Bander has headlined music festivals such as Emerald Dream and Hot Summer Nights. His single ‘Said and Done’ achieved a Top 10 iTunes chart position for Electronica.

