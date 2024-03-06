ThreeBestRated® Recipient The Neal Estate Group Celebrates A Year of Exceptional Service And Community Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Estate Group proudly celebrates the year 2023 marked by exceptional service and unparalleled community engagement, as it has recently received the 2024 ThreeBestRated® award for exhibiting excellence in the industry.
In a year that posed significant challenges for buyers, sellers, and realtors alike, The Neal Estate Group, the #1 RE/MAX team in Victoria and Vancouver Island, not only navigated these complexities but also expanded its market share, achieving remarkable successes for its clients in a shrinking market.
The Group’s adept at handling market dynamics has been a beacon of reliability and expertise for its clients. With over $1 billion in real estate sales and experience assisting more than 5,600 happy families, the group has solidified its position as a leader in the Victoria real estate industry.
Client Satisfaction and Recognition To the Notch
In 2023, The Neal Estate Group has not only excelled in real estate but also earned a lot of love from its clients who put them over 430 Google reviews. This outpouring of client satisfaction highlights the group's unwavering commitment to excellence and personalized service.
Community Engagement Highlights
>> Beyond these impressive figures in sales and reviews, The Neal Estate Group has been actively involved in community events and philanthropy. Notable among its initiatives is the 23rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt for BC Children's Hospital, reflecting its dedication to supporting vital community causes.
>> In addition, the group organized a 'Skate with Santa' event to collect non-perishable items for the Mustard Seed, demonstrating its commitment to addressing food insecurity in the community.
>> Another highlight of its community engagement was the 'Christmas in July' event, where they served food at ‘Our Place Society’. These events not only showcase The Neal Estate Group's dedication to real estate but also its deep-rooted commitment to giving back to the community.
>> As it moves into 2024, The Neal Estate Group looks forward to continuing its journey of exceptional service, community involvement, and setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry.
About The Neal Estate Group
The Neal Estate Group has been the most trusted real estate agency in Victoria and Vancouver Island. A group of knowledgeable and experienced advisers is here to provide comprehensive advice, notable care, and guidance. Whether it is a commercial property or residential property, They are fully committed to taking care of everything for their valued customers to make the entire process seamless, by saving their time, money, and anguish.
The Neal Estate Group strives to foster a better and long-term customer relationship. They take ample time to understand their needs in order to provide personalized attention that exceeds the customers’ expectations. Most importantly, they promise to sell their client’s property within 90 days.
The group covers all bases from buying & selling to mortgages in the real estate industry. They offer a free evaluation for the customers. They extend their footprints to Greater Victoria, North & Central Vancouver Island, Cowichan Valley, Comox Valley, West Coast, and Island. The head office is located at 202-3440 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC V8Z 3L5.
To know more about the Neal Estate Group and their services, visit https://www.ronneal.com/
Ron Neal
Neal Estate Group
+1 250-386-8181
office@ronneal.com
