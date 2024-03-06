Local Planning Scheme consultation completed in Noro and Munda

A local planning scheme consultation programme was successfully completed in the Townships of Noro and Munda in Western Province last month.

The programme which convened from 19-27 February brought together key stakeholders from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS) and representatives from the Western Province Planning & Development Board led by Provincial Secretary Mr. Patrick Toiraena including the Noro Town Council Board, Provincial Lands Officers and ADB Legal Consultant Mr. Campell Duncan.

The Noro – Munda Local Planning scheme is amongst other provincial centers that remains unattended in the last four decades.

The scheme is important to chart the way forward for proper infrastructure development in provincial townships and to provide opportunities for host towns to determine revenue collection according to classes of developments.

The current Planning and Development Act requires that proper planning shall take place before any development could commence in any towns or proposed study areas for new townships.

Team Leader and Deputy Secretary Technical Robert Misimaka said proper planning is necessary to determine the outlook for how residents could reside, the appropriate buildings the accommodates different types of needs that facilitates growth while at the same time are hazard resilient and accessible to essential services.

The consultation programme provided latest information for participants on a number of areas including the roles and responsibilities within town boards, the importance of Local Planning Schemes for Noro & Munda Townships, updates on the new Planning and Development Act Provisions, Urban challenges facing the two townships and others.

The programme also provided opportunities for group discussions and practical lessons including site visits to key sites within the vicinity of the two townships.

The programme was organized by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey with funding support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ENDS///

Participants during the programme

Participant site visit to the Solomon Power station in Noro