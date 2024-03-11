Paytome.co Announces its official Platform Partner with Plaid

Plaid + PayToMe.co PayToMe.co

Paytome. co partners with Plaid, expanding fintech services & enhancing user experience. #FintechInnovation #PlaidPartnership

At PayToMe.co, we're setting the pace as the industry's fastest Text-To-Pay digital FinTech platform.” — CEO of PayToMe.co

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the fintech landscape, PayToMe.co, an international award-winning Digital Payment Platform and strategic partner of NASDAQ-listed AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), proudly announces its strategic partnership with Plaid, the world’s leading financial data network. This alliance is poised to revolutionize the way businesses across the globe, particularly within the e-commerce, travel, and hospitality sectors, engage with financial data services, marking a new era of secure, seamless, and innovative financial solutions.

Leveraging the impactful alliances Plaid formed with industry giants like Okta, Fiserv, Treasury Prime, and Riskified, PayToMe.co now offer unprecedented access to Plaid’s sophisticated financial data sharing technology. Elevated into Plaid’s prestigious Partner Directory as a Platform Partner and Reseller Partner, PayToMe.co is sparking a new era of fintech solutions for international markets. Uniquely, PayToMe.co broadens its service portfolio, merging its proprietary solutions with Plaid's celebrated financial data sharing capabilities, to deliver a comprehensive dual-platform service to its clientele.

Mike, CEO of PayToMe.co, articulates the transformative potential of this collaboration: “Joining forces with Plaid doesn’t just elevate PayToMe.co; it catapults our clients into the next frontier of financial technology. We are now equipped to unlock a universe of possibilities for businesses worldwide, fostering growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and creating frictionless financial experiences. This partnership is more than an alliance; it’s a launchpad for global fintech innovation.”

The dual-platform service, integrating Plaid’s capabilities with PayToMe.co’s platform, underscores a joint dedication to creating secure and accessible financial ecosystems. This offering allows businesses to harness PayToMe.co’s innovative digital payment solutions alongside real-time financial data from Plaid. It streamlines payment processes and bolsters customer trust, all while maintaining the utmost standards of security and compliance.

As PayToMe.co prepares to roll out new features and capabilities powered by this partnership, we stand at the cusp of delivering a suite of fintech solutions that promise not just to meet but exceed the demands of the digital economy. This partnership is a testament to our vision of creating a world where financial services are seamlessly integrated, universally accessible, and inherently secure.

PayToMe.co - Platform Partner with Plaid