Trade Surveillance System Market to Garner $2.25 Billion by 2028: Exploring Market Trends and Opportunities

Trade Surveillance System Market

Trade Surveillance System Market to Garner $2.25 Billion by 2028

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global trade surveillance system market was pegged at $780.26 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in need for safety and security of trading activities in financial institutes, strict regulatory compliance, and rise in adoption by organizations have boosted the growth of the global trade surveillance system market. However, high implementation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for proactive trade monitoring systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Several established companies have been investing in improved trade surveillance systems to acquire more market share in developing countries.

The global trade surveillance system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The global trade surveillance system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aquis Exchange, ACA Group, Cinnober, b-next, FIS, IBM Corporation, CRISIL LIMITED, IPC Systems Inc., NICE, and SIA S.P.A.

On the basis of end user, the institutional broker segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the retail brokers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The global trade surveillance system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in Need For Safety and Security of Trading Activities in Financial Institutes

Surge in Demand For Proactive Trade Monitoring Systems

