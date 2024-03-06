BFSI BPO Services Market | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

BFSI BPO Services Market

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services market refers to the outsourcing of specific business processes related to the BFSI sector, such as customer service, data entry, application processing, and others, to third-party service providers. The market for BFSI BPO services is driven by several factors, including cost efficiency, access to specialized skills, focus on core competencies, and regulatory compliance requirements.

The global BFSI BPO services market size was valued at $85.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $174.94 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Key players in the BFSI BPO services market include large global outsourcing firms, as well as specialized firms that focus specifically on the BFSI sector. These players offer a range of services tailored to the needs of BFSI clients, including back-office operations, customer service, financial analysis, and risk management, among others.

The BFSI BPO services market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing complexity of BFSI operations, the need for cost reduction and efficiency improvement, and the growing adoption of digital technologies in the BFSI sector. However, the market also faces challenges such as data security concerns, regulatory compliance issues, and competition from in-house operations.

Overall, the BFSI BPO services market presents significant opportunities for outsourcing firms that can offer high-quality services tailored to the specific needs of BFSI clients. As the BFSI sector continues to evolve, the demand for specialized BPO services is likely to remain strong, driving further growth in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the BFSI BPO services market forecast, BFSI BPO services market trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and BFSI BPO services opportunity.

The BFSI BPO services market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the BFSI BPO services market.

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

Customer Services

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

KPO

Procurement & Supply Chain

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End User

Banks

Commercial Banking

Retail Banking

Cards

Lending

Capital Markets

Investment Banking

Brokerage

Asset Management

Others

Insurance Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Accenture PLC

Cognizant

Concentrix Corporation

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Mphasis

NTT Data Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

