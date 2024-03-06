Dillon Forte Announces Appearance At 2024 Gods Of Ink Convention In Germany

Dillon Forte

The Austin, USA-based artist will work at the 2nd annual Gods of Ink convention in Germany this April

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin/Wimberley-based Tattoo Artist and entrepreneur Dillon Forte has announced his first major convention appearance for 2024. The appearance marks a busy year ahead for the artist and entrepreneur, who mainly stayed in the US last year to honor a waitlist of tattoo clients and finish the rollout of his tattoo ranch, tattoo machine, and other exciting projects that were topped off with a Co:Create partnership launch at Art Basel.

Forte will head to Frankfurt, Germany, in late April for their popular Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention from April 19th to 21st. After a successful first edition of the convention in 2023, the event is back for 2024 with over 350 of the world’s top tattoo artists, including Alex Rusty, Jessica C. Vittorelli, Jee Sayalero, and more. Tickets and information for both events are available now online. Forte will be alongside an international community of tattoo artists, piercing and body modification experts, and enthusiasts.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Gods of Ink for having me for the first time. while celebrating the universal language of tattooing. These conventions provide a unique opportunity to connect with talented artists from around the globe, exchanging ideas, where the artistry of tattooing serves as a powerful catalyst for global connections and shared passion." - Dillon Forte

Dillon Forte on Instagram - www.instagram.com/dillonforte

Dilon Forte Website - www.dillonforte.com

Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention - www.godsofinktattooconvention.com

About Dillon Forte:

World-renowned artist Dillon Forte is known for his contemporary style of Sacred Geometry in tattooing. Forte believes in viewing the body as a whole, creating harmonious designs to flow seamlessly with the skin. Since opening his first tattoo studio over a decade ago, Forte has developed an incredible online following and a high-profile, international client base. He lives in Austin and runs his studio out of his Wimberley, Texas, tattoo ranch.

His other notable ventures include photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions, and his product line, Forte Tattoo Tech, a line of biodegradable tattoo supplies, tattoo machines, and more. Forte is available by appointment only.

Forte has been featured extensively in the media, including spots by Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Inked Magazine, and Men’s Health, and has worked with high-profile clients, including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani and members of the group Imagine Dragons. He has also had media buzz from his international travels, convention appearances, and tattooing at unique locations, including Mount Everest and Alaska. He even tattooed himself inside an Egyptian pyramid. Stay updated at www.dillonforte.com