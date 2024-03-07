The Diamond Oak Reduces Prices of Tiffany Diamond Engagement Rings

The company’s unprecedented reduction of prices offers exceptional value on luxury engagement rings.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love shouldn’t come at a retail price. The Diamond Oak, a leading curator of pre-owned luxury jewelry, has announced that the company has reduced the prices of Tiffany & Co. diamond engagement rings by 40% to 60%.

The price reduction allows future fiancés to embrace the timeless elegance of Tiffany at a fraction of the traditional cost. The Diamond Oak meticulously handpicks each ring, ensuring its authenticity and exceptional quality. Every ring undergoes a rigorous inspection and refurbishment process, guaranteeing it sparkles like new.

“We understand that a diamond engagement ring symbolizes a once-in-a-lifetime commitment,” says Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. “We want to help couples celebrate their love story without breaking the bank. By offering pre-loved Tiffany rings at significantly reduced prices, we make the magic of Tiffany more accessible to everyone.”

More than just savings, The Diamond Oak offers peace of mind with:

GIA certification: Every diamond ring comes with a GIA certificate guaranteeing its carat weight, cut, clarity, and color.

Lifetime Authenticity Guarantee: The Diamond Oak guarantees the authenticity of every piece they sell, providing a lifetime money-back guarantee.

Free resizing and shipping: Customers enjoy complimentary resizing and insured shipping within the United States.

Transparent and ethical sourcing: The Diamond Oak ethically sources all its pre-owned jewelry, ensuring responsible practices.

The impact of The Diamond Oak's exceptional service and product quality is best illustrated by the experiences of its customers:

Alycia Verdeyen shares, "Alon and all of the WONDERFUL people at The Diamond Oak were truly amazing to work with! I purchased a gorgeous Tiffany diamond ring & was proactively kept informed every step of the way -- from purchase, to sizing, to shipping, to delivery -- and when it arrived, saw that it was even more beautiful than I expected. Alon & TDO have been incredible during this entire purchase experience & I look forward to doing business with them again in the future."

Caleb Kreitter recounts, "Purchased my Fiancé’s engagement ring through Alon & Diamond Oak. They were extremely accommodating, communication was outstanding and they were extremely quick on both resizing and shipping. The ring was packaged extremely well and did an amazing job. Thank you again for such an amazing purchase and experience. She absolutely loved it."

Maggie Patrick adds, "Alon and Team strive for creating flawless, seamless, and a transparent experience for their clients. That they did! So pleased with the expeditious manner in which every detail was handled, and how I was kept up-to-date from start to having the check in my hand. Great folks to do business with!"

Visit The Diamond Oak's website to view the entire collection of pre-loved Tiffany engagement rings at https://thediamondoak.com/collections/rings or call +1 212 799-7153.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States

Notes to Editors:

• This press release has been issued by The Diamond Oak Inc, a premier purveyor of luxury diamonds and jewelry based in New York, New York. The announcement of significant price reductions on Tiffany diamond engagement rings aims to enhance accessibility to luxury jewelry while upholding the highest standards of quality and customer service.

• For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder, using the contact information provided above.

• The company offers comprehensive information on its authenticity guarantee, return policy, and shipping policy on its website.

End of Press Release.