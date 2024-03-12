Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc. Receives Groundbreaking U.S. Patent for Neuroreceptor Technology
Pathways celebrates its patent issuance as a pioneering achievement in the realm of behavioral healthcare.
We are proud to contribute to the evolution of neuropharmacology and remain committed to transforming these discoveries into tangible improvements in patient care.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc., a pioneering force in neuropharmacology dedicated to innovative solutions for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce the issuance of a groundbreaking U.S. Patent for its neuroreceptor technology.
The patent, titled "Neuroreceptor Compositions and Methods of Use," received US Patent Number US 11,760,788 on September 19, 2023. This discovery highlights Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc.'s commitment to novel neuroreceptor compositions and their broad applications. Significantly advancing the development of Pathways' behavioral health pipeline, this marks a notable achievement. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of disorders such as alcoholism, substance abuse, depression, and associated neurological conditions.
Anthony Mack, CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc., remarked, "The patent reflect our team's dedication to advancing neuroscientific research. We are proud to contribute to the evolution of neuropharmacology and remain committed to transforming these discoveries into tangible improvements in patient care."
Pathways is dedicated to advancing the field of neuropharmacology and is committed to developing safe and effective treatments for neurological disorders. This groundbreaking patent is a testament to Pathways’ dedication to innovation and its mission to improve the lives of those affected by neurological disorders. The company looks forward to continuing its research and development efforts and bringing this technology to market in the near future.
About Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc.
Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc. is a leading innovator in neuropharmacology, dedicated to pioneering solutions for neurological disorders through cutting-edge research and development. The company is actively developing the first pharmaceutical treatments targeting the brain pathways regulating and controlling the root causes of alcoholism, substance abuse, depression, and associated neurological conditions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about our future results, strategies, and objectives. These statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. We acknowledge the dynamic nature of our industry and the emergence of new risks. Our ability to predict all risks is limited, and actual results may differ from those anticipated. We encourage stakeholders to consider these factors when evaluating forward-looking statements.
