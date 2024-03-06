Submit Release
"Missed Conceptions": A Profound Journey of Discovery, Loss, and Hope

Streaming on PBS

A woman embarks on a journey to learn about the father she was never supposed to know.

It's a story of love, loss, and ultimately, the search for belonging.”
— Donna Marvin-Platt
GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna Marvin-Platt, an artist and seasoned professional in medical advertising, announces the completion of her compelling 90-minute documentary, "Missed Conceptions". The film delves into her personal discovery of being donor-conceived and her relentless quest to unearth her biological father's identity.

In "Missed Conceptions", Donna unveils a poignant narrative of her journey, tracing the footsteps of her biological father, who was revealed to be a published scientist, doctor, professor and accomplished artist. Through heartfelt interviews with his closest friends, primarily on the west coast, Donna uncovers striking parallels between their lives, underscoring the profound connection she shares with a father she never had the chance to meet.

The documentary paints a vivid picture of love, loss, and the enduring quest for identity as Donna navigates the emotional terrain of discovering her four newfound sisters, each grappling with the same sense of longing for a familial connection.

Insights from experts and authors in donor conception and advocacy, including Ian Smith,Wendy Kramer, Peter J. Boni and Albert Frantz all shed light on the complexities surrounding identity rights, ethical considerations, and the need for greater regulation in donor-conception practices. "Through 'Missed Conceptions,' we aim to spark conversations about the fundamental right to know one's genetic heritage and the complexities surrounding donor conception. It's a story of love, loss and ultimately the search for belonging."

“Missed Conceptions” has garnered widespread acclaim, earning the prestigious Grand Jury Award for “Best Feature Documentary” at the New York International Film Awards, the Spotlight Documentary Film Award for “Excellence in Filmmaking” and the Impact DOCs “Award of Recognition”.

As we approach the broadcast debut, distributed by NETA, on participating PBS stations nationwide starting March 9, 2024 as well as streaming on the PBS app, Donna invites audiences to explore the trailer, promotional materials, and full-length film, offering a glimpse into the tragic yet heartwarming journey of discovery that defines "Missed Conceptions".

For inquiries, interviews, or additional information about the film, please contact Donna Marvin-Platt at 917-566-4427 or via email at DLMARVIN@VERIZON.NET

Donna Marvin-Platt
MP Creative
+1 917-566-4427
DLMarvin@verizon.net

Missed Conceptions

