Lamont G. Jones, Proudly Announces The Release Of His Latest Book, The COMPLETE Nursing Home Administration Study Guide
Everything You Need to Pass Nursing Home Administration (NAB) Exam In One HUGE Notebook.
This study guide aims to distill the essential principals and practices that have contributed to my success as a nursing home administrator.”BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lamont G. Jones, NHA, a seasoned and accomplished Nursing Home Administrator, proudly announces the release of his latest book, "The COMPLETE Nursing Home Administration Study Guide: Everything You Need to Pass Nursing Home Administration (NAB) Exam In One HUGE Notebook".
This comprehensive study guide serves as an essential resource for individuals aspiring to excel in the field of Nursing Home Administration. Navigating the intricate world of long-term care facilities requires a deep understanding of various crucial aspects, from regulatory compliance to financial management and staff leadership. Recognizing this need, Lamont G. Jones, NHA, has meticulously crafted a guide that covers a spectrum of vital areas, providing aspiring administrators with an invaluable roadmap for success.
Key areas covered in The COMPLETE Nursing Home Administration Study Guide include:
Regulatory Compliance: Gain a solid understanding of the ever-changing regulatory landscape, ensuring your facility operates in accordance with the highest standards of care.
Financial Management: Navigate the complexities of budgeting, funding, and financial sustainability to ensure the economic health of your nursing home.
Staff Leadership: Learn effective leadership strategies to motivate and guide your team, fostering a culture of excellence and compassion in the workplace.
Resident-Centered Care: Explore innovative approaches to person-centered care, prioritizing the well-being and dignity of residents at the core of your facility's mission.
Embark on a transformative journey in Nursing Home Administration with this comprehensive study guide, authored by Lamont G. Jones, NHA, an experienced and successful administrator. Whether you are preparing for the NAB exam or seeking to enhance your skills as an administrator, this book equips you with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in the field.
The COMPLETE Nursing Home Administration Study Guide is now available for purchase on Amazon & Barnes & Nobel. For more nursing home resources visit https://www.lamontgjones.com/
About the Author: Lamont G. Jones, NHA, is a highly respected Nursing Home Administrator with years of experience in the field. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and expertise to empower aspiring administrators to succeed in the challenging yet rewarding field.
