Teen With Autism Defies Odds and Launches a Successful Apparel Line
Learning Graphic Design Turns One Boy's Imagination into Beautiful Wearable ArtAUBREY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle school student Ayden has proven that autism does not have to hold someone back from achieving their dreams. At just 13 years old, Ayden has launched his own line of apparel featuring his own unique designs, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and determination.
Diagnosed last year with autism, Ayden could have easily let it become another obstacle in his life. However, his resilience and determination to succeed have led him to become an entrepreneur at a young age. With the support of his family and community, Ayden has turned his passion for graphic design into a successful business venture.
“I like being special,” says Aden. “It helps me see things differently.” Autism and dyslexia, while seeming like disabilities, enable Ayden to see the details in the world around him. His detailed vivid imagination led him to creating the designs that launched Nine Worlds Gear.
Ayden’s choice of apparel is as unique as his designs and include collections such as hooded cloaks, hooded blankets, snug hoodies and fashion hoodies.
“Being warm and cozy is always a good thing,” he says. Whether it’s beautiful geometric shapes of African inspired art, or the traditional designs and stories of Norse mythology, Ayden’s range of designs is as vast as his imagination. He says he loves mythological characters and animals and those influences show in many of his designs.
Working from his home studio in Texas, Ayden creates his designs using a variety of computer-aided designing software programs. Starting with a highly detailed picture in his head, Ayden works and reworks each design until the result is a near copy of what he imagined.
His apparel line has gained popularity not only for its highly detailed trendy designs but also for its message of inspiration to others. As someone who has experienced the challenges of living with autism, ADHD and dyslexia, Ayden hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams and break down preconceived notions of what autistic people can achieve.
Ayden’s journey to entrepreneurship is an inspiring one, and it serves as a reminder that individuals with autism have unique talents and abilities that should not be overlooked. His success also highlights the importance of creating a supportive and inclusive environment in which individuals can thrive.
Ayden’s parents have been a driving force behind his success, providing him with the necessary support and encouragement to pursue his passion. The employment rate for autistic adults shows that as many as 85% are unemployed. Even autistic adults with a college education often struggle to find work because employers often feel autistic traits are a liability to their business.
Not wanting Ayden to become an unemployment statistic, his parents began working with him to help him discover his entrepreneurial interests. It was not long before they could see his imagination and his ability to create designs were his strengths.
His family helps Ayden with order fulfillment, his website design and other administrative work. By the time he is an adult, Ayden will have learned all the finer points of owning and running his own company.
In the meantime, he enjoys creating new highly-detailed designs in rich colors and intricate patterns. He finds joy in each sale as well.
“It makes me feel so good when people like my designs. Every purchase makes me feel connected to someone I’ve never met because they like something I created,” he says. “Seeing someone wear on of my designs is the best feeling ever.”
Ayden’s story is a testament to the fact that autism should not be seen as a limitation, but rather as a unique perspective that can lead to success. His line of apparel has not only brought him personal fulfillment, but it has also inspired others to follow their dreams, regardless of any challenges they may face.
Ayden’s future is bright, and he continues to be an inspiration to those around him.
For more information on Ayden’s apparel line and to support his mission, visit his website at www.NineWorldsGear.com
Robin van der Merwe
Nine Worlds Gear
email us here