When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 05, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 05, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy Company Name: KALO Foods, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

STOKESDALE, NC – March 5, 2024 – KALO Foods, LLC is recalling Single Slice Carrot Cake UPC 8 53407 00418 4 due to a undeclared soy. Although the package is labeled Carrot Cake, the ingredient panel and UPC Code is for their Chocolate Cake. The Carrot Cake contains soy which is not listed in the ingredient statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On March 1, 2024, the firm was notified by one of their customers, that packages labeled as Carrot Cake, but the ingredient panel on the bottom is for Chocolate Cake.

Product affected are packages labeled Single Slice Gluten Free Carrot Cake that has the ingredient panel stating Chocolate Cake.

The products were distributed between 2/28/24 to 2/29/24. These products were packaged in clear plastic clam shells and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: North Carolina and Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Michael Cusato during our hours of operation Monday – Saturday 6:00am – 4:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.