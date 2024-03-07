MyLifeID Helps Preserve and Protect Your Medical Data in the Event of Breaches, Loss, and Corruption

Complete medical record access, when and where you need it Optional Encrypted USB device needs no special software

Immediate access to medical data empowers consumers and helps preserve continuity of care

Immediate access to medical data empowers consumers and helps preserve continuity of care

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLifeID announced the availability of its updated digital health record platform. MyLifeID provides consumers with a secure way to pull together their health and medical data from disparate health systems into one, secure, encrypted location. This enables access to critical data, even if their hospital or health system is breached or offline.

Tech Target reported that data breaches affected more than 540 healthcare organizations and implicated more than 112 million individuals in 2023. In many cases, patients were unable to access their health records, contact providers directly, or get their prescriptions. From issues that have already occurred in 2024, patients have experienced the inability to get treatment, suffered extended delays in rescheduling critical diagnostics, and receiving life-saving procedures. MyLifeID offers patients a new way to ensure their everyday health data and critical medical information is accessible, updated, and accurate.

Separate from health systems and insurance companies, the MyLifeID health platform enables consumers to access their medical history as recorded by their doctors.

“Consumers incorrectly assume their current doctors have access to their complete medical history. Unfortunately, today’s physicians may have little more than what you remember to fill out on their office forms,” says Jeffrey W. Cohen, President and CEO of MyLifeID. “MyLifeID integrates health and medical records scattered across different medical offices, systems, and labs into one, accessible Comprehensive Patient Profile (CPP).”

Features and Benefits include:

• Easy-to-use portal - Consumers initiate the data collection process. MyLifeID then compiles and integrates data into one location, as often as needed.

• Proprietary AI - Health data-specific routines indicate to users the areas that may be missing, incomplete, or inaccurate.

• Credit card-sized MyLifeID Pocket Cloud™ - Portable, durable, and encrypted, users can download their CPP and carry it with them. (Optional)

The MyLifeID health platform is available now. In the wake of recently reported system breaches and downed systems, it’s more important than ever to protect and preserve personal medical data.

About MyLifeID

MyLifeID was founded at the intersection of healthcare and travel to deliver solutions centered around healthcare information. Individuals in any country and many languages can access their complete medical history so they are prepared for any situation, from replacing a prescription to addressing quarantines and catastrophic events. Winners of the 2022 Healthcare Tech Outlook Award for Top EMR EHR Solutions Provider, the 2023 Global Health and Pharma Global Excellence Award for Most Advanced Medical Data Hybrid-Cloud, and the Corporate Live Wire Global Health Data Platform of the Year Award.