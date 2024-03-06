Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of former Caribou Mayor and civic leader Patricia “Pat” Collins:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Collins, a friend and trailblazer who was the first woman to serve as the Mayor of Caribou. I know Pat loved the State of Maine dearly, especially her cherished Aroostook County, and I admired the love she shared with her late husband, Donald, to whom she was married for 70 years. Through her decades of volunteer service to worthy Maine causes—including her productive tenure as Chair of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees—Pat never stopped working to make Maine a better place. Pat will be remembered for her extraordinary character, marked by grace and integrity. She leaves behind a deep legacy of service that will live on through her six children, eleven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend our deepest condolences to U.S. Senator Susan Collins and the entire Collins family.”