"Empowering Lives: Dr. Petersohn's Comprehensive Handbooks - PC HELP and The Father's Handbook for Raising Children"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Life today is much more complicated than in our parent’s day. Dr. Petersohn talks about these challenges in two comprehensive handbooks. ”PC HELP” and “The Father’s Handbook for Raising Children”. Dr. Petersohn’s handbooks offer the clear and concise solutions you need for common problems. PC HELP is an AMAZON KINDLE book that uses plain language to explain how to use your PC and its software. The Father’s Handbook gives young fathers specific suggestion for them to make the right decisions for them and their family to enjoy the pleasures of being a parent. This is 303-page hard-back is available from AMAZON.
Petersohn’s career has involved teaching and research and developing a background in business and medical technology, despite dealing with his own medical challenges.
About PC HELP. In just a few years, coping with computer technology has become a critical problem for many. We have to deal with continually changing technology. Dr. Petersohn’s PC HELP gives parents and children simple answers to tech problems and will help them overcome limited computer experience without taking formal classes. This is a user-friendly guide - especially written for those who may have questions about technical terms or are reluctant to invest in expensive consulting services every time they have a PC problem. This book covers troubleshooting software glitches and understanding hardware components. It provides understandable answers to hundreds of common computer issues.
About The Father’s Handbook. “The Father’s Handbook for Raising Children” fills a major gap in parenting literature by presenting practical advice for fathers. While traditional parenting guides offer generic advice, Dr. Petersohn’s book describes strategies and actions to meet the daily life challenges of raising children. Practical suggestions and references are provided throughout the book with specific situations and examples that are hard to find in other parenting guides. The book also includes more than 250 references for digging deeper into any area of special concern.
Dr. Petersohn invested hundreds of hours in research and analysis and writing for this book using top-notch sources like NIH, CDC, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, Stanford, Emory University, MIT and the MAYO Clinic to be sure that readers receive accurate information in plain language.
Dr. Petersohn’s insight into the challenges a father might face has made him an influential writer. “The Father’s Handbook for Raising Children” helps a father explore ways to help his child grow up. The goal is to craft and present solutions that are healthy and constructive for both the father and the child. “The Father’s Handbook for Raising Children” fills a major gap in parenting literature by presenting practical advice for fathers. While hundreds of traditional parenting guides offer generic advice, Dr. Petersohn’s book discusses explicit strategies and actions, you can use in dealing with the daily life challenges of raising children. Practical suggestions and references provided throughout the book with specific situations are something hard to find in other parenting guides.
Dr. Petersohn’s insight into the challenges a father might face has made him an influential writer. “The Father’s Handbook for Raising Children” helps an individual explore ways to help his child grow up. The objective of a preferable solution is one that it is physically and mentally healthy for both the father and the child.
Concluding Remarks Both books are prized resources for anyone in quest of practical guidance in computer usage and parenting. The forthright approach and expert insights these books provide also saves time, money, and frustration for readers of all backgrounds. It’s not necessary to buy other books that only cover part of a topic, one stage of a child’s life, or use confusing tech terms.
