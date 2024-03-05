Street sends three bills to the governor’s desk

House Bill 2348

: “I introduced this bill to expand healthcare services to the needs of King County and beyond. Some of the services our unhoused population needs are healthcare and mental health services. Harborview is a premiere provider of these services for our community. Currently, 70 percent of the people who receive care at Harborview are on some kind of government medical assistance. It also houses the only psychiatric ER, outside of the state’s psychiatric hospitals. With 40 percent of the people receiving care at Harborview being from outside of King County, this hospital is truly a safety net for our region.”

This bill passed off the House floor on Feb. 10

with a vote of 56-41 and

passed the Senate on Feb. 29 with a vote of 31-18. As the Senate had made amendments, this bill went back the House and the House concurred on the amendments on March 5.