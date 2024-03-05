Plentive Unveils New Brand for Incentive Compensation Management Software
Plentive unveils new brand identity & UI for leading incentive compensation management software, empowering businesses for growth
At Plentive, our focus is to empower businesses to build bonus plans that their employees love.”RICHFIELD, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plentive, formerly known as ourlinQ, a pioneer in incentive compensation management software, proudly announces its rebranding initiative alongside the launch of a sleek, modern user interface (UI) designed to elevate user experience.
Plentive is the most powerful incentive compensation management software, having crafted over 1,400+ employee incentive programs across diverse industries. With a focus on performance, transparency, and accountability, Plentive empowers businesses to inspire and engage their teams, driving sustained growth and success with the creation of effective incentive plans and programs.
With the recent rebranding from ourlinQ to Plentive, the company retains its legacy of excellence while embracing a fresh new identity. The new name, logo, and brand identity reflect Plentive's continued evolution and commitment to empowering businesses worldwide.
Since its inception in 2019 by Ryan Jolley at Jones and DeMille Engineering, Plentive has been at the forefront of revolutionizing employee incentive programs. Born out of a necessity to inspire and motivate teams, Plentive's journey began within an engineering firm where traditional bonus systems fell short. Through relentless innovation and a deep commitment to driving growth, Plentive has transformed the landscape of incentive management, helping companies like Jones and DeMille Engineering double their profits and foster engaged, high-performing teams.
In addition to the rebranding, Plentive is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new UI design. This modern interface promises to enhance user interaction, providing a seamless and intuitive experience for managing incentive programs effortlessly.
"At Plentive, our focus is to empower businesses to build bonus plans that their employees love," says Ryan Jolley, Founder, and CEO of Plentive. "With our rebranding and the upcoming UI redesign, we're reaffirming our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive employee motivation, enhance performance, and fuel organizational growth."
Plentive's incentive compensation management software offers unparalleled features, including automatic tracking, calculation, and management of bonus plans. With expert guidance and a wealth of industry knowledge, Plentive assists businesses in crafting custom-tailored incentive programs that align with their objectives and drive tangible results.
For more information about Plentive and its suite of solutions, visit https://www.plentive.com
