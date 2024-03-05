Dymaptic Earns Esri Gold Partnership in the Esri Partner Network

Portland, Ore. (March 5, 2024)-Dymaptic, a certified woman-owned geographic information system (GIS) service provider, announced today that the company has become an Esri Gold Partner within the Esri Partner Network (EPN). This achievement marks a significant milestone in dymaptic’s collaboration with Esri to help clients optimize their use of Esri technology.

Dymaptic has been a part of EPN since 2018, beginning with a three-year Startup Partnership before becoming a Silver Partner. Regarding their recent rise to Gold Partner, CEO Mara Stoica remarked, “Reaching Gold Partner status reflects dymaptic's dedication to excellence in GIS. It is a testament to our team's expertise and commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our clients. We're thrilled to earn this status and eager to continue driving innovation in the application of ArcGIS technology.”

As an Esri service provider, dymaptic offers GIS consulting and software development, helping clients leverage existing technologies and creating custom solutions to address specific challenges. One such client is the City of Houston, Texas Public Works, an entity with an extensive ArcGIS Enterprise ecosystem. Dymaptic has been supporting the City’s geospatial services team since 2020, providing specialized knowledge and expertise in Esri technology, helping the City stay up to date with new software releases, and developing innovative ways to apply technology, such as integrating AI tools into GIS. Dymaptic’s work with the City started with a single project and has evolved into a multi-year, ongoing relationship, with the overarching goal to continue optimizing the City’s GIS, using configurable Esri apps and custom code. For example, dymaptic was able to help the City with the installation of ArcGIS Monitor to analyze and report on their systems, allowing City employees to stay informed of critical issues and proactively address them. Dymaptic also uses Esri technology to build new custom tools for the City. A recent project included building a new application designed to help city officials make informed decisions that ensure equitable access to pedestrian infrastructure.

Dymaptic’s EPN relationship has helped the company develop and maintain client relationships. The dymaptic team is set to continue providing support for the City of Houston along with other government clients, as well as clients spanning multiple industries including energy and utilities, nonprofits, and more.

As an EPN partner, dymaptic also invests time to give input on Esri technologies and the partner program. By invitation, Stoica serves on the Partner Advisory Council, and Chief Technology Officer Christopher Moravec serves on the Technology Advisory Committee. These committee appointments allow dymaptic to stay engaged with Esri and other EPN partners, providing input to Esri as representatives of Esri’s global partner ecosystem.

“Dymaptic’s Gold program level and leadership in Esri’s Partner Advisory Council and Technology Advisory Committee are appreciated,” said Thomas Fair, Director Esri Partner Network. “Their work with the City of Houston, Texas using ArcGIS has positively impacted city services including traffic management, pedestrian infrastructure, and more. Further, these tools provide decision makers with the information needed to answer complex geospatial questions. All of this is in service of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Houston.”

Dymaptic was founded with the goal of leveraging the best and newest technology to help clients be successful with their GIS. Partnering with Esri, the global market leader in GIS software, location intelligence, and mapping has been an essential tool for the company to do just that.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Dymaptic:

Dymaptic, an innovative, woman-owned GIS services provider, has been building custom software solutions to map and analyze data for their customers since 2016. The company specializes in software development, web applications, mobile development, and cloud-based systems, developing user-friendly and innovative tools that improve efficiency, enhance decision-making capabilities, and drive more impactful outcomes. Dymaptic is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Visit dymaptic.com for more information.





Holly Kluever | Operations Manager

dymaptic

707-939-5227

dymaptic.com

CONFIDENTIALITY NOTICE: The contents of this email message and any attachments are intended solely for the addressee(s) and may contain confidential and/or privileged information and may be legally protected from disclosure. If you are not the intended recipient of this message or their agent, or if this message has been addressed to you in error, please immediately alert the sender by reply email and then delete this message and any attachments. If you are not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that any use, dissemination, copying, or storage of this message or its attachments is strictly prohibited.