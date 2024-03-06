INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED MARKET ANALYST NOW APPEARS WEEKLY ON THE HOWE STREET RADIO PODCAST - HOWESTREET.COM
HOWE STREET - THE SOURCE FOR MARKET OPINIONSSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Howe Street Radio Podcast, a leading source of financial and economic news, is proud to announce the addition of renowned analyst Mark Leibovit to their weekly broadcast. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Leibovit brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the show, providing listeners with valuable insights and analysis on the latest market trends.
Leibovit is a highly respected figure in the world of finance, having been featured in major publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and Forbes. He is also the author of the popular book "The Trader's Book of Volume," which has been praised by industry experts for its practical and informative approach to trading. With his extensive background in technical analysis, Leibovit has become a trusted source for investors seeking to make informed decisions in the ever-changing financial landscape.
Listeners of the Howe Street Radio Podcast can now look forward to hearing Leibovit's expert opinions and analysis every week. His segment, "Mark's Market Minute," will cover a wide range of topics including stocks, commodities, and currencies, providing listeners with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the markets. With his vast knowledge and experience, Leibovit is sure to be a valuable addition to the podcast.
"We are thrilled to have Mark Leibovit join our team at the Howe Street Radio Podcast," said host Jim Goddard. "His expertise and track record in the financial industry make him a valuable asset to our listeners. We are confident that his insights and analysis will provide our audience with valuable information to help them make informed decisions in their investments."
Listeners can tune in to the Howe Street Radio Podcast every week to hear Mark Leibovit's segment, "Mark's Market Minute." With his addition to the show, the podcast continues to solidify its position as a leading source of financial and economic news in Vancouver, B.C. For more information, visit www.howestreet.com.
