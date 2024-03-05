Media Advisory: Survivors Empowered Presents The Gun Violence State of the Union
Survivors Empowered will host a national press conference entitled “Survivors Empowered Presents The Gun Violence State of the Union."SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Survivors Empowered press conference:
Media Contacts:
Penny Okamoto: penny@survivorsempowered.org; 503-984-4152 cell/text
Mark Lusky: mark@marklusky.com; 303-621-6136 cell/text
Event spotlights gun deaths as the #1 US killer of kids
First-ever “Badge of Dishonor” recipient to be announced
WHO:
Survivors Empowered, a nationally prominent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports and educates gun violence survivors.
WHAT:
Underscoring gun deaths as the number one killer of our kids, Survivors Empowered will host a national press conference entitled “Survivors Empowered Presents The Gun Violence State of the Union.”
Truthtelling Topics to be addressed as part of Survivors Empowered Presents The Gun Violence State of the Union:
• Speaking the whole truth about the deadly impact of gun violence on US children, teens, adults, and gun violence survivors—including the high rates of gun suicide, and preventive measures
• Speaking the whole truth about ways to bring justice to gun violence survivors by repealing
The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA)
• Speaking the whole truth about the staggering financial costs of gun violence--$557 billion annually in gun violence-related costs borne in large part by US taxpayers
Presenters include Survivors Empowered Founders Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, whose daughter, Jessi Redfield Ghawi, was killed in the 2012 Aurora, CO theater shootings; Giffords Guns & Democracy Attorney Fellow Jessica Ojeda; Survivors Empowered Executive Director Penny Okamoto; Survivors Empowered Board Member Max Coston, Founder at Safer California PAC and Principal at SP Strategies; Kristin Song, President at The Ethan Miller Song Foundation, and Devin Hughes, President and Founder of GVPedia.
WHEN:
Saturday, March 9 at 1 PM PST
WHERE:
Performing Arts Center & Multi-Purpose Room at Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market St., San Diego, CA 92114
Join remotely via Zoom or YouTube.
WHY:
The event will address the importance of “speaking the whole truth about gun violence” in assessing the current state of federal gun laws and policies that impact gun violence survivors and charting a way forward to help children and teens—as well as adults—live.
PARTICIPANTS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:
