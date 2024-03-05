California Supreme Court upholds life-without-parole sentences for adults 25 and under

Young adults ages 18-25 convicted of murder can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the California Supreme Court ruled Monday, rejecting arguments that they should be considered for parole decades later after becoming more mature and less impulsive.
