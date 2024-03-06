Resilience Institute Expands to US and Canada Bringing Mental Health and Well-being Programs to North America
Global Leader in Transformative Resilience Workforce Training Secures Contracts with Major Healthcare, Retail and Financial Businesses
...resilience across our division increased 41%.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Resilience Institute has strategically expanded in North America, securing contracts with organizations including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Aldi, World Bank, Electronic Arts, Edwards Life Sciences, and the Wyoming Department of Health. These partnerships involve the delivery of cutting-edge resilience training within their workforce, further solidifying the Institute's position as a global leader in the field.
The expansion into the US and Canada comes at a critical time when mental health and well-being have become a major concern for individuals and organizations alike. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental health and resilience, and the Resilience Institute's programs are more relevant than ever. With its expansion into North America, the Resilience Institute hopes to reach a wider audience and help individuals and organizations build resilience and thrive in the face of challenges.
“Resilience is a necessity in today’s world of constant change,” states Benoit Greindl, CEO of the Resilience Institute. "Our unique approach at the Resilience Institute offers evidence-based solutions that are tailored for each organization. We blend assessment, innovative digital tools, and engaging training experiences to scale personal and team resilience for our clients."
A cornerstone of the Institute’s services is the Resilience Diagnostic® assessment. This proprietary assessment offers comprehensive analytics and practical insights, equipping clients with personalized strategies and resources for sustainable growth. The resilience ratio, measured by the diagnostic, provides an essential KPI for tracking the well-being of individuals, teams and leaders, and informs training.
"Resilient people are energized, engaged, focused and creative. A resilient organization serves with vision, humility and care. It is adaptive, innovative and tenacious. Resilience is also a key element in well-being. Employers increasingly recognize the need to provide resources that address mental health and well-being,” adds Andrew Flach, spokesperson for the Resilience Institute.
“Our training programs deliver a multi-faceted approach: enhanced resilience literacy, optimized change agility, sustained resourcefulness under pressure, and elevated interpersonal influence. We empower teams to embrace challenge and change – paving the way for enduring personal and organizational success."
The Resilience Institute's programs will be available in both virtual and in-person formats, making it accessible to individuals and organizations across the US and Canada. The institute will also be partnering with local organizations and experts to tailor its programs to the specific needs of the North American market. With its expansion into the US and Canada, the Resilience Institute is committed to making a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of individuals and organizations in the region.
Dedicated teams in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boulder and Vancouver, Canada, are ideally positioned to expand its training services in North America, catering to diverse industries including healthcare, financial services, banking, and technology.
About the Resilience Institute
The Resilience Institute is a global leader in providing evidence-based, integrated resilience training. The Institute's mission is to create resilient individuals and organizations, and ultimately a more resilient planet. Founded in 2002 by Dr. Sven Hansen, the Resilience Institute is renowned for its high-impact, evidence-based resilience training. Its comprehensive approach integrates modern preventative medicine, positive psychology, emotional intelligence, cognitive behavioral therapy, neuroscience, and high-performance sports psychology to deliver practical and integrated resilience training.
