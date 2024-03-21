Brian Vickery's autobiography will be part of London Book Fair 2024
Australian Vet Recounts Military Experiences in "Down from the Mountain: The Path of a Baby Boomer"NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Down from the Mountain: The Path of a Baby Boomer" author Brian Vickery chronicles the military experiences of his father and uncles who served in the Second World War as well as his own career when he was drafted and deployed to Vietnam. With this he offers a record of his family's exploits across the generations and raises awareness for Australia's involvement in the South East Asian conflict. "Down from the Mountain: The Path of a Baby Boomer" will be part of the 2024 London Book Fair this coming March 12 to 14, 2024 at Olympia, London.
From fending off enemy troops to simply surviving in the harsh jungle environment, Vickery gives readers a detailed look at the life of an Australian soldier in Vietnam. Despite having no interest in joining the Army, Vickery recounts his academic difficulties and hurdles, which gave way when he displayed an aptitude in the military. There he rose to the rank of platoon commander in Vietnam, serving an eventful tour with an enormous array of adventures that he describes. Beyond the fighting and patrolling, Vickery's portrays how great friendships can be formed amidst hardship and common deprivation.
According to Vickery, his is a path followed by many of those born during the post-war years, hence the term Baby Boomers. By sharing his story he also gives readers a glimpse of what others of his generation went through, all in the pages of "Down from the Mountain: The Path of a Baby Boomer."
About the Author
Brian Vickery was born in 1945 and in his youth enjoyed all things outdoors. While he aimed to be a carpenter the recession prevented this and he worked for Australia Post until he was drafted into the military where he had a career for 22 years, providing a future for him and his family. He has a wife of 53 years, two daughters and four grandchildren. Currently he lives on the southern part of Australia's Gold Coast.
Sofia Holmes
Sweetspire Literature Management
+1 888-812-1631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok