Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on March 28, 2024 to unitholders of record on March 15, 2024 in the following amounts per share.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.04031
Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 


