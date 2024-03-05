Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,843 in the last 365 days.

Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution for Its ETF Class

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MPY) Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has declared a monthly cash distribution for its ETF Class in the amount of $0.05417 per unit, payable on April 4, 2024 to unitholders of record on March 28, 2024.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

 Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution for Its ETF Class

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more