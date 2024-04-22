Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,562 in the last 365 days.

The Methanol Institute Welcomes StormFisher as a new Member Company

With their expertise in developing and operating clean fuel facilities, StormFisher is a valuable addition to MI's membership”
— Greg Dolan
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd. as our newest member. StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd. develops, owns, and operates electrolysis-based clean fuel production facilities in North America. With its track record in developing and operating clean fuel facilities, StormFisher serves its customers with a sustainable and reliable fuel supply, to meet the needs of traditionally hard to decarbonize sectors.

The company produces clean hydrogen, e-methane, e-methanol, and green ammonia, creating local energy security, and providing export opportunities to Asia Pacific and European markets.

MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "With their expertise in developing and operating clean fuel facilities, StormFisher is a valuable addition to MI's membership. As the clean energy transition continues to gain pace, StormFisher's e-methanol production will be part of the net-carbon neutral future."

"Our company is excited to join the Methanol Institute and collaborate on developing the eMethanol market and shaping supportive policies globally," said StormFisher CEO Jud Whiteside. "Working together, we can drive methanol's potential as a key solution for decarbonization and sustainability."

To learn more about StormFisher click HERE.

About the Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, shippers, and technology companies. MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
email us here

You just read:

The Methanol Institute Welcomes StormFisher as a new Member Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more