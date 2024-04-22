The Methanol Institute Welcomes StormFisher as a new Member Company
With their expertise in developing and operating clean fuel facilities, StormFisher is a valuable addition to MI's membership”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd. as our newest member. StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd. develops, owns, and operates electrolysis-based clean fuel production facilities in North America. With its track record in developing and operating clean fuel facilities, StormFisher serves its customers with a sustainable and reliable fuel supply, to meet the needs of traditionally hard to decarbonize sectors.
— Greg Dolan
The company produces clean hydrogen, e-methane, e-methanol, and green ammonia, creating local energy security, and providing export opportunities to Asia Pacific and European markets.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "With their expertise in developing and operating clean fuel facilities, StormFisher is a valuable addition to MI's membership. As the clean energy transition continues to gain pace, StormFisher's e-methanol production will be part of the net-carbon neutral future."
"Our company is excited to join the Methanol Institute and collaborate on developing the eMethanol market and shaping supportive policies globally," said StormFisher CEO Jud Whiteside. "Working together, we can drive methanol's potential as a key solution for decarbonization and sustainability."
To learn more about StormFisher click HERE.
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, shippers, and technology companies. MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
email us here