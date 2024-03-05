Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,823 in the last 365 days.

March 5, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Demands Instagram Stop Monetizing Child Exploitation

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Demands Instagram Stop Monetizing Child Exploitation 

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a coalition of 26 other state attorneys general in a letter to Meta demanding that Instagram immediately stop monetizing child exploitation content and prohibit child-modeling accounts altogether. 

“Meta’s negligence and lack of proper safeguards only aids and abets child exploitation. Even after Meta employees alerted leadership that its algorithms promoted images of minors to users who had demonstrated pedophilic or predatory interests on its platforms, the company failed to take any real action or ban the monetization of underage accounts,” said Attorney General Miyares

According to a recent The Wall Street Journal article, Meta’s own staff alerted leadership that new paid subscription features on Facebook and Instagram were being misused by ‘parent-managed minor accounts’ to profit by providing ‘pin-up style photos of children’ to male subscribers who were ‘often overt about sexual interest’ in children. Worse, Meta actively promoted child-modeling subscriptions to ‘likely pedophiles.’ On the same day, The New York Times similarly reported that men in online chatrooms frequently praised ‘the advent of Instagram as a golden age for child exploitation.’ 

In addition to Attorney General Miyares, the attorneys general of the following states also signed on to the letter: Arkansas, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To read the letter, click here

# # #

You just read:

March 5, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Demands Instagram Stop Monetizing Child Exploitation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more