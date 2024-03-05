Submit Release
W. R. MEADOWS Launches KNIGHTSHIELD Roof Coating Line for Efficient Roof Restoration

W. R. MEADOWS launches KNIGHTSHIELD roof coatings, offering a comprehensive, cost-effective solution for roof restoration with a holistic, warrantable system.

HAMPSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W. R. MEADOWS, a trusted name in the construction industry, is proud to announce the roll-out of its new KNIGHTSHIELD range of roof coatings as a solution-focused approach towards the challenges of roof restoration.

The KNIGHTSHIELD line aims at serving as a practical alternative for reviving different types of roof membranes, systems, and substrates, without resorting to the financial and logistical challenges of full roof replacements. The collection comprises an array of products, such as high solids silicone roof coatings, walk-pads, primers, cleaners, and more.

Jonathan Speaks, KNIGHTSHIELD Business Manager – Roofing at W. R. MEADOWS, states, "KNIGHTSHIELD is not merely a product line; it’s a promise to our clients. By focusing on real-world challenges, we’ve engineered solutions that transform and extend the life of existing roofs. This line is a testament to W. R. MEADOWS’ enduring commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We’re not just restoring roofs; we’re building trust, one coating at a time."

The distinctive feature of KNIGHTSHIELD is its fully integrated nature and holistic approach to roof restoration. The products within this line are designed to work in tandem with each other, establishing a full-fledged, warrantable system. This was designed specifically to help negate the high costs associated with completely tearing down and replacing existing roofs; as well as being able to restore a roof multiple times versus the 2-roof rule on any structure.

Moreover, W. R. MEADOWS believes that roofs treated with the KNIGHTSHIELD range tend to have a prolonged life and improved performance. W. R. MEADOWS has also set up a dedicated team of representatives and a network of certified applicators spanning the U.S. to ensure proper installation and customer support for this product line.

With nearly a century in the business, W. R. MEADOWS is no stranger to introducing innovative products in the construction domain. The introduction of KNIGHTSHIELD is seen as a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to maintaining industry standards and being a reliable entity in the construction landscape.

For those interested in detailed insights on the KNIGHTSHIELD range, the official W. R. MEADOWS websites offer comprehensive information: www.wrmeadows.com and www.wrmeadows.com/knight-shield/.

