Deceased Snowmobiler Identified

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes
603-788-4850
603-271-3361 March 5, 2024
Pittsburg, NH – After having had the opportunity to notify family members, authorities are releasing the name of the man who died while snowmobiling on the Corridor 20 Snowmobile Trail in Pittsburg on the afternoon of Friday, March 1, 2024.
Authorities have identified the victim as Mark Lamothe, 64, of Freedom, NH.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.