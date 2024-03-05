Submit Release
Deceased Snowmobiler Identified

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
March 5, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – After having had the opportunity to notify family members, authorities are releasing the name of the man who died while snowmobiling on the Corridor 20 Snowmobile Trail in Pittsburg on the afternoon of Friday, March 1, 2024.

Authorities have identified the victim as Mark Lamothe, 64, of Freedom, NH.

