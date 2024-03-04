Prescribed burn planned for native grass areas in the Rotary Arboretum

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department will be conducting a prescribed burn on the native grass areas located in the Rotary Arboretum. A prescribed, or authorized, burn is used to control weeds and to maintain the native grasses without using pesticides. Prescribed burns also reduce fuel-loading to help protect against wildfires.

The prescribed burn will take place between March 11 and 29, weather permitting. Notifications will be sent to area residents.

