Deceased Snowmobiler Identified

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

March 5, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – After having had the opportunity to notify family members, authorities are releasing the name of the man who died while snowmobiling on the Corridor 20 Snowmobile Trail in Pittsburg on the afternoon of Friday, March 1, 2024.

Authorities have identified the victim as Mark Lamothe, 64, of Freedom, NH.