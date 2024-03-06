IPT Carbon Solutions to Showcase Expertise at 2024 CCUS Conference

Participating in the CCUS Conference allows us to showcase how IPT Carbon Solutions is navigating the complexities of carbon capture and storage with innovative and practical solutions”
— Jim Jacobsen, Drilling Manager, IPT Carbon Solutions
GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Carbon Solutions, a leader in innovative energy solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 CCUS Conference. This event, a pivotal gathering for professionals in carbon capture, utilization, and storage, will feature IPT Carbon Solutions' CEO, Dave Mannon, and Drilling Manager, Jim Jacobsen, among its distinguished participants.

Dave Mannon is set to contribute his vast industry knowledge on a panel discussion titled "Challenges Across CCUS Value Chain." Scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, from 10:55 to 12:00, this session promises to offer invaluable insights into overcoming the intricate challenges facing the CCUS sector today.

In addition to Mannon's involvement, Jim Jacobsen will participate in the poster session, presenting a compelling case study on "Engineering and Drilling Colorado’s First CCS Stratigraphic Well." This presentation will outline the meticulous engineering design, drilling mud design, and execution strategies that led to a successful project with zero incidents, showcasing IPT Carbon Solutions' commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

"Participating in the CCUS Conference allows us to showcase how IPT Carbon Solutions is navigating the complexities of carbon capture and storage with innovative and practical solutions," commented Jacobsen. "Our contribution through the poster session is a glimpse into the cutting-edge approaches we are employing to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges. It's about pushing boundaries, sharing our successes, and learning from the global community to foster a sustainable energy future."

The participation of IPT Carbon Solutions' experts at this conference underscores their dedication to advancing the CCUS field. It highlights their ongoing efforts to develop sustainable energy solutions that address today’s environmental challenges.

Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
IPT WELL SOLUTIONS
1707 Cole Blvd, Suite 200
Golden, Colorado, 80401
United States
+1 720-420-5700
IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

