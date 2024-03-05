Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center Celebrates New Beginnings with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center is excited to announce a new chapter in its commitment to providing exceptional veterinary care.
Our mission is to provide the highest standard of veterinary care in a warm and welcoming environment.”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center is excited to announce a new chapter in its commitment to providing exceptional veterinary care, under the new ownership of Dr. Mathew Cohen and Dr. Roxanne Kruger. The community was invited to join in the celebration at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the official launch of the center under its new leadership. The event took place on Thursday 29th of February, at the center's location at 1855 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA.
— Dr. Mathew Cohen
Dr. Mathew Cohen and Dr. Roxanne Kruger bring a fresh and innovative approach to veterinary medicine, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care that pets and their owners have come to trust. With extensive experience and a shared passion for animal welfare, the new owners are committed to continuing the legacy of high-quality veterinary services while introducing new advancements in pet healthcare.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony did not only introduce Dr. Cohen and Dr. Kruger to the Laguna Beach community but also showcased the facility's state-of-the-art upgrades and service expansions. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the center, meet the team, and learn more about the comprehensive range of services offered, including preventive care, surgery, diagnostics, holistic pet care, and emergency services.
"We are thrilled to step into this new role and continue to serve the Laguna Beach community and their beloved pets," said Dr. Mathew Cohen. "Our mission is to provide the highest standard of veterinary care in a warm and welcoming environment. We look forward to meeting all of the dedicated pet owners and their furry family members at the ribbon-cutting ceremony."
The event was a memorable occasion for pet owners and animal lovers alike, with refreshments, giveaways, and special promotions. The Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center is proud to reinforce its commitment to the health and well-being of pets in the community under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Cohen and Dr. Kruger.
Certified in veterinary acupuncture and herbal medicine, Dr. Cohen combines the principles of Eastern and Western medicine to ensure the best possible outcomes for his patients. His approach is centered on effective communication with clients, providing outstanding care, and focusing on education and mentorship for upcoming professionals.
Dr. Kruger, who hails from Southern California, holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Western University of Health Sciences. She underwent specialty training at the VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital and the VCA West Coast Specialty and Emergency Hospital. It was here that she cultivated a deep interest in emergency medicine and urgent care, areas in which she now specializes.
For more information about the Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center and the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony, please visit www.lagunabeachvet.com.
About Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center:
Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center is a full-service veterinary facility dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized care to pets in Laguna Beach and surrounding areas. With a focus on preventive medicine, advanced diagnostics, and holistic and compassionate pet care, the center strives to maintain the health and happiness of pets throughout all stages of their lives.
At Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, our veterinarians specialize in integrative medicine, combining both holistic and conventional treatment methods to ensure your pet receives comprehensive care. With certification and training in traditional and advanced holistic veterinary practices, our professionals deliver compassionate and unique healing techniques.
Call (949) 464-1000 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Cohen or Dr. Kruger today.
Max Hunter
Maxeemize Marketing Agency
+1 949-431-0431
email us here